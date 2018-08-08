Log in
Xiwang Property : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

08/08/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

ГˮໄุછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2088)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 23 August 2018 to approve, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited

Wong Kai Hing

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive directors: Mr. WANG Jin Tao Mr. WANG Wei Min

Non-executive directors: Mr. WANG Di

Mr. WANG Yong Mr. SUN Xinhu

*For identification purpose only

Independent non-executive directors: Mr. WONG Kai Ming

Mr. WANG An

Mr. WANG Zhen

Disclaimer

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
