Xiwang Property : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

XIWANG PROPERTY HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2088)
DATE OF BOARD MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 23 August 2018 to approve, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and to consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any.
Wong Kai Hing
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 8 August 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:
Executive directors: Mr. WANG Jin Tao Mr. WANG Wei Min
Non-executive directors: Mr. WANG Di
Mr. WANG Yong Mr. SUN Xinhu
Independent non-executive directors: Mr. WONG Kai Ming
Mr. WANG An
Mr. WANG Zhen
