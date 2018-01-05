XL : Catlin appoints Todd Wilhelm as Regional Product Leader, Energy, Property & Construction for Asia Pacific

Singapore, AsiaFri Jan 5, 2018- XL Catlin's insurance operations today announced the appointment of Todd Wilhelm as Regional Product Leader, Energy, Property and Construction for Asia Pacific, effective December 27th, 2017.

In this role, Mr. Wilhelm will be responsible for growing the Energy, Property and Construction book and leading the team to foster stronger relationships with key brokers and clients in Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore.

Commenting on Mr. Wilhelm's appointment, Ian France, Head of International Property Underwriting for XL Catlin's Insurance business said: 'We're delighted to welcome Todd to the team. With his considerable underwriting experience across multi-lines in Asia Pacific, Todd is ideally positioned to look at opportunities and solutions that will make a difference to our clients in the region.'

Craig Langham, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific- Insurance added, 'Growth in Asia is still expected to outpace the anticipated growth in other regions. In particular, China's USD4 trillion 'Belt and Road Initiative' economic initiative will bring about tremendous opportunities across Eurasia. Projects such as construction, utilities and infrastructure are growing in size and complexity, with risks that are very much interconnected. When taking on these projects, companies are increasingly looking to work with insurance partners to address and manage their risks.'

'It's therefore crucial to have the right expertise in place to tailor solutions for these clients. Todd's appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in the best talent to support companies in Asia Pacific.'

Mr. Wilhelm has over 25 years' experience in the insurance industry, specialising in property and construction. He joins XL Catlin from QBE Insurance, where he most recently held the position of Chief Underwriting Operations Officer and Head of Property & Engineering, Emerging Markets. Prior to QBE, Mr. Wilhelm had worked at ACE Insurance and FM Global.

