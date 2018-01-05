Log in
News

XL : Catlin appoints Todd Wilhelm as Regional Product Leader, Energy, Property & Construction for Asia Pacific

01/05/2018 | 03:34am CET

Singapore, AsiaFri Jan 5, 2018- XL Catlin's insurance operations today announced the appointment of Todd Wilhelm as Regional Product Leader, Energy, Property and Construction for Asia Pacific, effective December 27th, 2017.

In this role, Mr. Wilhelm will be responsible for growing the Energy, Property and Construction book and leading the team to foster stronger relationships with key brokers and clients in Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore.

Commenting on Mr. Wilhelm's appointment, Ian France, Head of International Property Underwriting for XL Catlin's Insurance business said: 'We're delighted to welcome Todd to the team. With his considerable underwriting experience across multi-lines in Asia Pacific, Todd is ideally positioned to look at opportunities and solutions that will make a difference to our clients in the region.'

Craig Langham, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific- Insurance added, 'Growth in Asia is still expected to outpace the anticipated growth in other regions. In particular, China's USD4 trillion 'Belt and Road Initiative' economic initiative will bring about tremendous opportunities across Eurasia. Projects such as construction, utilities and infrastructure are growing in size and complexity, with risks that are very much interconnected. When taking on these projects, companies are increasingly looking to work with insurance partners to address and manage their risks.'

'It's therefore crucial to have the right expertise in place to tailor solutions for these clients. Todd's appointment reflects our continued commitment to investing in the best talent to support companies in Asia Pacific.'

Mr. Wilhelm has over 25 years' experience in the insurance industry, specialising in property and construction. He joins XL Catlin from QBE Insurance, where he most recently held the position of Chief Underwriting Operations Officer and Head of Property & Engineering, Emerging Markets. Prior to QBE, Mr. Wilhelm had worked at ACE Insurance and FM Global.

# # # # # # #

About XL Catlin Insurance Operations
XL Catlin insurance companies offer property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance products globally. Businesses that are moving the world forward choose XL Catlin as their partner. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

About XL Catlin
XL Catlin is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd's (NYSE:XL) insurance and reinsurance companies which provide property, casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

XL Group Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 02:34:06 UTC.

