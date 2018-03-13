XLMedia
(AIM: XLM), a leading provider of digital performance marketing
services, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31
December 2017.
Financial highlights
-
Revenues increased 33% to $137.6 million (2016: $103.6 million)
-
Gross profit increased 37% to $73.1 million (2016: $53.3 million)
-
Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $47.1 million (2016: $34.6 million)
-
Profit before tax increased 27% to $39.3 million (2016: $31.0 million)
-
Declared final dividend of $8.0 million or 3.7105 cents per share to
be paid in Pound Sterling (2.6829 pence per share), a total of 7.7331
cents per share for the year (2016: 7.6069 cents per share for the
year)
-
Strong balance sheet with $33.8 million working capital and total
equity of $116.7 million or 76% of total assets
-
Cash and short-term investments at 31 December 2017 were $43.3 million
-
Earnings per share increased 25% to $0.15 (2016: $0.12)
Operating highlights
-
Significant acquisition momentum during the period continues to drive
geographical and sector expansion. Key transactions included:
-
Personal finance acquisitions - GreedyRates,
a Canadian credit card comparison portal, and Money
Under 30, a US personal finance website, now both fully
integrated
-
Mobile apps acquisition - ClicksMob, a mobile
performance-based user acquisition platform
-
Entrance into the high growth cyber security sector
- Acquisition of Securethoughts,
a US cyber security comparison website
-
Expansion into Romania - Completed the acquisition
of a Romanian portfolio of publishing assets, leveraging the
Group’s affiliate license in a growing regulated market
Post-period end highlights
-
Raised an additional $43.6 million of cash to further accelerate
acquisition strategy
-
Acquired a number of leading Finnish gambling related informational
websites from Good Game Ltd for a total consideration of up to €15
million
-
Acquired three personal finance websites based in the US for a total
consideration of $5.15 million.
Ory Weihs, Chief Executive Officer of XLMedia, commented:
“We are delighted to have delivered another record performance for
the Group, underpinned by our clear strategic vision. Our recent
entry into the personal finance sector is already delivering tangible
benefits with potential for further upside, while the core activities
continue to deliver solid growth.
“Elsewhere, core markets continue to perform well, and alongside the
acquisitions and ongoing investment in technology, we are confident
these will generate significant returns.
“Further to the fundraising completed in January, we believe we will
be able to capitalise on our acquisition pipeline in addition to growing
the business organically. The Board remains focused on continuing to
deliver further progress and shareholder value.”
