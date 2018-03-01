XO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Group Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: XOXO, xogroupinc.com), today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $42.3 million, up 3% compared to the same period in the prior year. GAAP net income for the quarter was $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share compared to $0.13 in the prior year quarter. The Company's Q4 2017 earnings include tax expense of approximately $3.0 million, related to the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Excluding this expense, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $3.5 million or $0.14 per diluted share compared to $0.13 in the prior year quarter. The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2017 reflects cash and cash equivalents of $106.1 million compared to $105.7 million at December 31, 2016.

"We continue to develop innovative products that help our couples navigate and enjoy life's biggest moments while delivering distinct value to our business partners. In 2017, we delivered strong revenue growth in our transactions and local online businesses alongside record vendor count and retention rates for our local marketplace," said Mike Steib, Chief Executive Officer.

Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company is reiterating its long-term financial targets of double digit revenue growth rates, gross margins of approximately 90-95%, and adjusted EBITDA margins of 20%.

XO GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016 Net revenue:















Local online advertising

$ 20,802



$ 18,368



$ 78,358



$ 70,239

National online advertising

9,913



11,789



37,429



38,945

Total online advertising

30,715



30,157



115,787



109,184

Transactions

6,004



5,079



27,106



22,819

Publishing and other

5,614



5,772



17,663



20,113

Total net revenue

42,333



41,008



160,556



152,116

Cost of revenue:















Online advertising

1,507



1,563



4,564



3,665

Publishing and other

2,008



1,921



5,960



6,089

Total cost of revenue

3,515



3,484



10,524



9,754

Gross profit

38,818



37,524



150,032



142,362

Operating expenses:















Product and content development

11,044



11,094



45,180



43,874

Sales and marketing

13,361



13,945



53,093



49,738

General and administrative

7,056



5,836



30,797



24,494

Depreciation and amortization

1,538



1,563



6,772



6,390

Total operating expenses

32,999



32,438



135,842



124,496

Income from operations

5,819



5,086



14,190



17,866

Loss in equity interests

(39)



(118)



(1,243)



(328)

Interest and other income, net

253



117



612



146

Income before income taxes

6,033



5,085



13,559



17,684

Income tax expense

5,593



1,663



8,025



5,564

Net income

$ 440



$ 3,422



$ 5,534



$ 12,120

Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.02



$ 0.14



$ 0.22



$ 0.48

Diluted

$ 0.02



$ 0.13



$ 0.22



$ 0.47

Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net earnings per share:















Basic

24,986



25,316



25,018



25,314

Diluted

25,306



25,698



25,322



25,640



XO GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)





December 31,



2017

2016 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 106,092



$ 105,703

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,354 and $1,386 at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

16,399



20,182

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,102



5,247

Total current assets

127,593



131,132

Long-term restricted cash

1,181



1,181

Property and equipment, net

11,829



12,130

Intangible assets, net

4,019



4,154

Goodwill

51,438



48,678

Deferred tax assets, net

6,500



9,918

Investments

1,442



2,685

Other assets

118



308

Total assets

$ 204,120



$ 210,186

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accrued compensation and employee benefits

$ 6,100



$ 6,164

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,661



7,515

Deferred revenue

14,113



16,752

Total current liabilities

25,874



30,431

Deferred rent

3,365



3,720

Other liabilities

1,792



1,485

Total liabilities

31,031



35,636

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively

—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 25,696,796 and 26,304,925 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively

258



264

Additional paid-in-capital

180,695



178,959

Accumulated deficit

(7,864)



(4,673)

Total stockholders' equity

173,089



174,550

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 204,120



$ 210,186



XO GROUP INC.

NON-GAAP TABLE

For the Years Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016



GAAP

Actual

Adjustments Non GAAP Results

GAAP

Actual

Adjustments

Non GAAP Results

Adjusted Net Income and EPS Reconciliation























Revenue $ 160,556



$ —



$ 160,556



$ 152,116



—



$ 152,116



Cost of revenues 10,524



—



10,524



9,754



—



9,754



Operating expenses























Product and content development 45,180



—



45,180



43,874



—



43,874



Sales and marketing 53,093



—



53,093



49,738



—



49,738



General and administrative 30,797



(200)

a 30,597



24,494



—



24,494



Depreciation and amortization 6,772



—



6,772



6,390



—



6,390



Total operating expenses 135,842



(200)



135,642



124,496



—



124,496





























Income from operations 14,190



200



14,390



17,866



—



17,866





























Interest and other income, net 612



—



612



146



—



146



(Loss)/gain in equity interest (1,243)



1,032

a (211)



(328)



—



(328)



Income tax expense/(benefit) 8,025



(3,030)

b 4,995



5,564







5,564



Net income $ 5,534



$ 4,262



$ 9,796



$ 12,120



$ —



$ 12,120



Amounts per share - diluted 0.22



0.17



0.39



0.47



—



0.47



Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 25,322







25,322



25,640







25,640





























Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

















































Operating income $ 14,190



$ 200



$ 14,390



$ 17,866



$ —



$ 17,866



Depreciation and amortization 6,772



—



6,772



6,390



—



6,390



Stock-based compensation

expense 7,843



—



7,843



8,359



—



8,359



Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,805



$ 200



$ 29,005



$ 32,615



$ —



$ 32,615





a. Adjusted loss in equity interests excludes the other-than-temporary impairment that reduced the carrying value of our equity investment in Jetaport, Inc. to zero. In addition, general and administrative operating expenses excludes bad debt expense associated with a loan previously made to Jetaport, Inc. b. In 2017, income tax expense includes approximately $3.0 million related primarily to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets in conjunction with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017.

XO GROUP INC.

NON-GAAP TABLE

For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2017 and 2016

(amounts in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)





Quarters Ended December 31,

2017

2016

GAAP

Actual

Adjustments

Non GAAP Results

GAAP

Actual

Adjustments

Non GAAP Results Adjusted Net Income and

EPS Reconciliation





















Revenue $ 42,333



$ —



$ 42,333



$ 41,008







—

$ 41,008

Cost of revenues 3,515



—



3,515



3,484





—

3,484

Operating expenses



—



—











—

Product and content development 11,044



—



11,044



11,094





—

11,094

Sales and marketing 13,361



—



13,361



13,945





—

13,945

General and administrative 7,056



—



7,056



5,836





—

5,836

Depreciation and amortization 1,538



—



1,538



1,563





—

1,563

Total operating expenses 32,999



—



32,999



32,438





—

32,438











—











—

Income from operations 5,819



—



5,819



5,086









5,086











—











—

Interest and other income, net 253



—



253



117









117

Loss in equity interest (39)



—



(39)



(118)





—

(118)

Income tax expense/(benefit) 5,593



(3,030)

a 2,563



1,663







1,663

Net income $ 440



$ 3,030



$ 3,470



$ 3,422



$

—

$ 3,422

Amounts per share - diluted 0.02



0.12



0.14



0.13





—

0.13

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 25,306







25,306



25,698





—

25,698

























Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation













































Operating income $ 5,819



$ —



$ 5,819



$ 5,086



$

—

$ 5,086

Depreciation and amortization 1,538



—



1,538



1,563





—

1,563

Stock-based compensation expense 1,806



—



1,806



2,558





—

2,558

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,163



$ —



$ 9,163



$ 9,207



$

—

$ 9,207



a. In 2017, income tax expense includes approximately $3.0 million related primarily to the revaluation of certain deferred tax assets in conjunction with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017.

XO GROUP INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA TABLES (UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except for metrics)

(unaudited)









Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Net cash provided by operating

activities $ 7,242



$ 7,302



$ 24,483



$ 27,390

Less: capital expenditures (2,006)



(1,250)



(5,569)



(4,297)

Free cash flow $ 5,236



$ 6,052



$ 18,914



$ 23,093



Stock-based Compensation

The Company included total stock-based compensation expense related to all its stock awards in various operating expense categories for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, as follows:



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Product and content development $689

$654

$2,509

$2,324 Sales and marketing 241

831

1,528

2,057 General and administrative 876

1,073

3,806

3,978 Total stock-based compensation $1,806

$2,558

$7,843

$8,359

TheKnot.com Local Online Advertising Metrics

Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Vendor Count at quarter end 27,252 22,058 TTM Vendor Count(a) 24,748 22,447 Retention Rate(a) 80.2% 63.4% Avg. Revenue/Vendor(a) $2,995 $2,955

(a) Calculated on an averaged trailing twelve-month basis.

Conference Call and Replay Information

XO Group Inc. will host a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 1, 2018, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results. Participants should dial (833) 236-5763 and use Conference ID# 6377287 at least 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Participants can also access the live broadcast over the internet on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, accessible at http://ir.xogroupinc.com . To access the webcast, participants should visit XO Group's website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download or install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call ends.

About XO Group Inc.

XO Group Inc.'s (NYSE: XOXO; xogroupinc.com) mission is to help people navigate and enjoy life's biggest moments together. Our family of multi-platform brands guide people through transformative lifestages, from getting married with The Knot, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring important celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters. The Company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XOXO) and is headquartered in New York City.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance or estimates regarding third parties. These statements are only estimates or predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the estimates, projections or forward-looking statements. It is routine for internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter progresses, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change prior to the end of the quarter. Although these expectations may change, we will not necessarily inform you if they do. Our policy is to provide expectations not more than once per quarter, and not to update that information until the next quarter. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, (i) our operating results may fluctuate, are difficult to predict and could fall below expectations, (ii) our ability to accurately measure and monetize the level of offline store level traffic attributable to an online digital campaign conducted on our sites, (iii) our business depends on strong brands, and failing to maintain and enhance our brands would hurt our business, (iv) our ongoing investment in new businesses and new products, services, and technologies is inherently risky, and could disrupt our ongoing business and/or fail to generate the results we are expecting, (v) if we are unable to continue to develop solutions that generate revenue from advertising and other services delivered to mobile devices, our business could be harmed, (vi) our businesses could be negatively affected by changes in Internet search engine and app store search algorithms and email marketing policies, (vii) we face intense competition in our markets. If we do not continue to innovate and provide products and services that are useful to users, we may not remain competitive, and our revenue and results of operations could be adversely affected, (viii) our transactions business is dependent on third-party participants, whose lack of performance could adversely affect our results of operations, (ix) fraudulent or unlawful activities on our marketplace could harm our business and consumer confidence in our marketplace, (x) we may be subject to legal liability associated with providing online services or content, (xi) we may be unable to continue to use the domain names that we use in our business, or prevent third parties from acquiring and using domain names that infringe on, are similar to, or otherwise decrease the value of our brand or our trademarks or service marks, and (xii) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP" or "U.S. GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Our use of these terms may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by others in our industry due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.

Management defines its non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP income from operations adjusted for items that impact comparability, which may include: (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) asset impairment charges, and (4) other items affecting comparability during the period.

Adjusted net income represents GAAP net income, adjusted for items that impact comparability, which may include: (1) asset impairment charges, (2) executive separation and other severance charges, (3) impact of U.S. tax reform and non-recurring foreign taxes, interest and penalties, (4) costs related to exit activities, and (5) other items affecting comparability during the period.

Adjusted net income per diluted share represents adjusted net income (as defined above), divided by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA (as defined above), divided by total GAAP revenue.

Free cash flow represents GAAP net cash provided by operations, less capital expenditures.

National online advertising programs include display advertisements. Revenue from display advertisements is largely generated by sold impressions (the number of views or displays of a customer's advertisement, banner, link or other form of content on our online properties for which we earn revenue). Display advertising revenue per one thousand sold impressions derives our effective CPM ("eCPM").

Through our transactions business, we earn fixed fees, a percentage of sales, per-unit activity fees, or some combination thereof with respect to these transactions, which we refer to collectively as our "take rate."

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under U.S. GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provide useful information about our period-over-period growth and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating our operating performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and Free cash flow are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered substitutes for or superior to net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted share and net cash provided by operating activities as indicators of operating performance.

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

