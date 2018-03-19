Xperi : Announces DTS Connected Radio Platform Successfully Completes RadioDNS Certification

DTS Connected Radio to Support RadioDNS Standard and the Project Logo Service in Global Ecosystem

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions, has successfully completed RadioDNS compliance testing. The DTS Connected Radio platform will enable an engaging in-car radio experience for drivers around the world. RadioDNS’ Project Logo service utilizes the RadioDNS standard in the delivery of hybrid radio content in connected broadcast radios and provides a valuable source of broadcast radio metadata from supporting broadcasters.

“As a founding member, we have long supported RadioDNS,” said Jeff Jury, general manager, automotive at Xperi. “DTS Connected Radio utilizes metadata from a variety of sources and we are proud to support RadioDNS as part of our global connected car solution and look forward to delivering a rich, dynamic service on behalf of broadcasters around the world.”

“RadioDNS encourages broadcasters and manufacturers to work with RadioDNS compliant technology providers, and we're really pleased that Xperi has certified their Connected Radio platform as compliant with RadioDNS' Project Logo functionality,” said Nick Piggott, project director, RadioDNS. “Compliance testing is a service we offer to all RadioDNS members, as either suppliers or purchasers wanting independent verification."

DTS Connected Radio delivers an innovative analog and digital (DAB and HD Radio®) AM/FM experience by pairing broadcast radio with IP-delivered content. DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as artist and song information, on-air radio program information, station contact information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to deliver a single API with a cohesive visual experience in the vehicle.

