Xperi : Announces DTS Connected Radio Platform Successfully Completes RadioDNS Certification

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is pleased to announce its
wholly owned subsidiary, DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio
solutions, has successfully completed RadioDNS compliance testing. The
DTS Connected Radio platform will enable an engaging in-car radio
experience for drivers around the world. RadioDNS’ Project Logo service
utilizes the RadioDNS standard in the delivery of hybrid radio content
in connected broadcast radios and provides a valuable source of
broadcast radio metadata from supporting broadcasters.
“As a founding member, we have long supported RadioDNS,” said Jeff Jury,
general manager, automotive at Xperi. “DTS Connected Radio utilizes
metadata from a variety of sources and we are proud to support RadioDNS
as part of our global connected car solution and look forward to
delivering a rich, dynamic service on behalf of broadcasters around the
world.”
“RadioDNS encourages broadcasters and manufacturers to work with
RadioDNS compliant technology providers, and we're really pleased that
Xperi has certified their Connected Radio platform as compliant with
RadioDNS' Project Logo functionality,” said Nick Piggott, project
director, RadioDNS. “Compliance testing is a service we offer to all
RadioDNS members, as either suppliers or purchasers wanting independent
verification."
DTS Connected Radio delivers an innovative analog and digital (DAB and
HD Radio®) AM/FM experience by pairing broadcast radio with IP-delivered
content. DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as artist and
song information, on-air radio program information, station contact
information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to
deliver a single API with a cohesive visual experience in the vehicle.
For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com
or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS).
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD
Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people
around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading
global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas
including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging,
computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data
storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more
information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered
trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United
States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names
may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
