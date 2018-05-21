Xperi : Announces Procedural Ruling in Samsung ITC Investigation

Xperi Corporation (“Xperi” or the “Company”) announced today that an
Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) at the U.S. International Trade
Commission (“ITC”) issued a procedural ruling in the ITC Investigation
against Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. and certain of its affiliates
(“Samsung”) appearing to terminate the ITC investigation, subject to a
reversal by the full Commission. The ITC investigation involves two of
the twenty-four patents at issue in the Company’s legal proceedings
against Samsung for patent infringement.
Samsung claims it is licensed to the two patents at issue in the ITC
investigation through an agreement that it had previously entered into
with the original owner of the patents, Matsushita Electric Industrial
Co., Ltd. (“Matsushita”). Samsung moved to terminate the investigation
on the basis that, due to the existence of an arbitration clause in that
agreement, its license defense first has to be decided in arbitration
rather than in the ITC. The ALJ granted Samsung’s motion, and the
Company plans to appeal the ruling to the full Commission. The Company
believes it should not be subject to the arbitration clause because,
among other things, it is not a party to the Samsung-Matsushita
agreement.
“This appears to be a procedural ruling on venue, and not a decision on
the merits of Samsung’s license defense,” said Jon Kirchner, the
Company’s CEO. “While this may put off our ITC trial unless it is
reversed, our other cases against Samsung are proceeding on schedule and
will be heard beginning in the first quarter of 2019. Importantly, this
decision has no impact on our 2018 billings guidance as our current
guidance assumed no resolution of the outstanding Samsung legal matters.”
The ITC docket entry includes only a brief summary of the ALJ’s Initial
Determination (“ID”). The parties and their counsel have not yet
received the ID, which is subject to confidentiality restrictions. Thus,
no further details on the substance of the decision, including details
about the scope of the ALJ’s ruling, are available at this time. After
the Company’s counsel receives the ID, the Company will determine
whether further comment on the decision is appropriate.
The ITC investigation is one of multiple legal proceedings that remain
pending between the Company and Samsung. In addition to the ITC
investigation and a parallel civil action in the U.S. District Court for
the District of New Jersey, the Company’s other outstanding proceedings
include:
Invensas Corporation v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., et al.,
Civil Action No. 2:17-cv-00670 (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Texas), alleging infringement of five patents relating to semiconductor
processing and ball grid array packaging technologies. The patents at
issue are U.S. Patent Nos. 6,849,946; 6,232,231; 6,054,336; 6,566,167;
and 6,825,554.
FotoNation Limited, et al v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., et al.,
Civil Action No. 2:17-cv-00669 (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Texas), alleging infringement of eight patents relating to imaging
technologies. The patents at issue are U.S. Patent Nos. 8,254,674;
8,331,715; 7,860,274; 7,697,829; 7,574,016; 7,620,218; 7,916,897; and
8,908,932.
Invensas Corporation v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., et al.,
Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-01363 (U.S. District Court, District of
Delaware), alleging infringement of two patents relating to
semiconductor processing technologies. The patents at issue are U.S.
Patent Nos. 6,849,946 and 6,232,231.
Invensas Bonding Technologies, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics America,
Inc., et al., Civil Action No. 1:17-cv-07609 (U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey), alleging infringement of six patents relating
to the Company’s semiconductor bonding technologies. The patents at
issue are U.S. Patent Nos. 7,553,744; 7,807,549; 7,871,898; 8,153,505;
9,391,143; and 9,431,368.
Tessera Advanced Technologies, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,
et al., Civil Action No. 2:17-cv-00671 (U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Texas), alleging infringement of two patents relating to
wafer level packaging: U.S. Patent Nos. 6,512,298 and 6,852,616. Samsung
filed a similar motion to stay this action, based on the same
arbitration clause in the Samsung-Matsushita agreement.
Tessera Advanced Technologies Inc. vs. Samsung (China) Investment
Co., Ltd. et al., Case No. unset (Beijing High Court, People’s
Republic of China), alleging infringmenent of Chinese Patent No.
02155954.6 relating to the Company’s wafer level packaging technology.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD
Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people
around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading
global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas
including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging,
computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data
storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more
information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
Xperi, DTS, Invensas, FotoNation, Tessera and their respective logos
are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi
Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company,
brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective companies.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
significantly from those projected, particularly with respect to the
Samsung legal proceedings and our 2018 guidance. Material factors that
may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans
or operations relating to the businesses of the Company; market or
industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement,
or other factors that might affect the Company's ability to protect or
realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of
license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the
failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation,
delays, setbacks or losses relating to the Company's intellectual
property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or
limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the
timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs;
the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products
utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to
use technologies covered by the Company’s patents; the expiration of the
Company’s patents; the Company’s ability to successfully complete and
integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases
in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial
and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of the
Company’s businesses; failure of the Company’s products to achieve
technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully
commercialize the Company's products; changes in demand for the products
of the Company's customers; limited opportunities to license
technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such
technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for the
Company's technologies; pricing trends, including the Company’s ability
to achieve economies of scale; and other developments in the markets in
which the Company operates, as well as management's response to any of
the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this release.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as
exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary
statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk
Factors included in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-K and Form
10-Q and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company's SEC filings are available
publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein
are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and
there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments
anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially
realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects
on, the Company or its business or operations. Except to the extent
required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to
update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a
result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
