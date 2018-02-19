Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

XRF Scientific : Outlining XRF Applications

02/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectroscopy is a non-destructive analytical technique that studies the fluorescent x-rays that are emitted from a material. It is often used for chemical or elemental analysis to discover the composition of a material. This blog post will outline some of the applications that benefit from XRF spectroscopy.

Metals and Alloys

When using metals and their alloys, their chemical composition must be known to ensure they will have the properties required for the application. XRF spectroscopy is used within the metal industry to provide a high level of quality control and consistency between batches. The sample preparation techniques that are used for XRF are also beneficial for metals and alloys as they require a high level of accuracy.

Environmental

XRF can be used for a variety of analysis of the environment, including geology, soil surveys, and field analysis. Due to the versatility of XRF, it can be used to examine everything from sewage sludge, car exhausts, river water, and so much more.

XRF analysis of car exhausts is of particular importance to many automotive companies, as they want to ensure the emissions are kept low and have minimal impact on the environment.

Soil analysis using XRF spectroscopy is used by many forestry commissions to ensure their forests are the best environment for the wildlife within it. The moisture, density, and pH can all be determined using XRF.

Medicine

The medical sector uses XRF for a range of different purposes, and its use has aided in a lot of diagnostic applications. XRF can be used to perform both in vivo and in situ measurements of malignant cells, and it is also possible to perform tissue sampling.

XRF can be used to discover if there are high levels of certain chemicals in various parts of the human body, which could be causing an illness. It can also determine any levels of harmful radiation.

XRF Sample Preparation from XRF Scientific

Sample preparation is a critical part of the XRF process as if it is done incorrectly the analytical results can be unreliable. XRF Scientific provide a range of solutions for XRF fusion sample preparation.

Fusion sample preparation is often considered the best, specifically for solid samples due to its ability to provide an almost ideal homogeneous representation of the sample. XRF Scientific solutions can be used for sample preparation before XRF is performed for various applications.

If you would like any more information about how our product aid the XRF process and can be used for XRF applications, please contact us.

XRF Scientific Limited published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:45:08 UTC.

