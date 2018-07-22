XsunX : Solar + Storage + Energy Use Management Targeting Costly California Commercial Utility Rates

July 22, 2018|Tom Djokovich|News, XsunX Press Releases

Company Pairs Multiple Technologies to Reduce and Even Eliminate Costly Energy Rates

ALISO VIEJO, CA- XsunX, Inc, a leading commercial solar and energy management technologies provider, announced today that it is receiving increased interest from commercial operations for its solar+storage+energy use management solutions for use in helping customers avoid costly summer energy rates.

Many of the businesses that reach out to XsunX do so because they see their monthly energy costs more than double over the warmer portions of the year when utility rates soar. To reduce, and in many instances even eliminate, these added costs, the Company offers solar PV paired with energy storage and energy use control systems to monitor and manage the load requirements for high energy use operations.

An example of the potential savings can be seen in a recent quote provided by XsunX to a Southern California shipping and receiving company. XsunX's proposal combined 106kW of rooftop solar with 30kW/60kWh of energy storage and the energy use management of cooling systems to provide the opportunity to save as much as 93% of the company's annual energy cost - reducing the client's current $38,800 annual average energy cost to about $2,700.

'We work with every customer to create the ideal pairing of technologies necessary to deliver the maximum return on their investment,' stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc. 'Today, there's so much more than just solar to offer clients. That's why a few years back we began to invest in developing the expertise necessary to design and deliver a Commercial Power Management (CPM) solution that targets energy use over the entire 24-hour period,' concluded Mr. Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc.

About XsunX:

XsunX specializes in the sale, design, and installation of solar photovoltaic power generation (PV), energy storage, and energy efficiency technologies to provide our clients long term savings, predictability, and control of their energy costs. Making solar energy a sound investment for our clients is our mission.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xsunx.com, or to learn more about the benefits of solar energy for your business or home schedule a free PV project assessment.

Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'may,' 'intend,' 'expect' and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein, are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

