Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Xunlei Limited to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York
on behalf of purchasers of Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) (“Xunlei” or
the “Company”) securities during the period between October 10, 2017,
and January 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish
to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 20,
2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Xunlei securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that: Xunlei had engaged in an unlawful
financial activity; OneCoin was a form of disguised initial coin
offering (“ICO”); and Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial
Miner Offering (“IMO”).
According to the complaint, following November 24, 2017 news reports
that the Company’s business partner conducted an unlawful ICO, a
November 29, 2017 press release announcing an update on its business
relationship with Big Data, and a January 12, 2018 issue of a risk alert
notice regarding a disguised ICO, the value of Xunlei American
Depositary shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Xunlei securities purchased on or after October 10, 2017 and held
through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end
of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and
your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or
obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005026/en/