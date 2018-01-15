Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Xunlei Limited

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Xunlei
Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) concerning possible violations of federal
securities laws. The investigation concerns whether Xunlei’s launch of
OneCoin and OneCloud constitute the sale of unregistered securities. To
obtain additional information, go to:
http://www.zlkdocs.com/XNET-ICO-Info-Request-Form-6367
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results
do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005543/en/