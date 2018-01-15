Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Xunlei Limited

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation concerns whether Xunlei’s launch of OneCoin and OneCloud constitute the sale of unregistered securities. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/XNET-ICO-Info-Request-Form-6367

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

