Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Xunlei Limited

01/15/2018 | 06:46pm CET

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation concerns whether Xunlei’s launch of OneCoin and OneCloud constitute the sale of unregistered securities. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/XNET-ICO-Info-Request-Form-6367

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
