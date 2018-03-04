Log in
Xunlei Ltd : XNET The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Xunlei Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018

03/04/2018 | 01:02am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei") (NASDAQ: XNET) ADSs between October 10, 2017 and January 11, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/xunlei-limited?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xunlei had engaged in unlawful financial activity; (2) OneCoin was a form of disguised Initial Coin Offering; (3) Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial Miner Offering; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Xunlei's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Xunlei, you have until March 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/xunlei-limited?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
