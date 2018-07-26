Log in
YAMANA GOLD INC. (YRI)
News

Yamana Gold Declares Third Quarter Dividend

07/26/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

TORONTO, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a third quarter 2018 dividend of $0.005 per share.  Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on October 12, 2018.  The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.  Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases and optimization initiatives, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 926 M
EBIT 2018 232 M
Net income 2018 24,6 M
Debt 2018 1 509 M
Yield 2018 0,71%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,37
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 2 626 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Marrone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Racine Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason LeBlanc Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Barry Murphy Senior Vice President-Technical Services
John A. Begeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YAMANA GOLD INC.-6.38%2 626
BHP BILLITON PLC10.15%127 684
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.14%127 684
RIO TINTO5.77%98 502
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.30%98 502
ANGLO AMERICAN9.71%31 295
