Yangtze River Development Limited Announces Name and CUSIP Change To Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LTD (YERR)
News 
02/09/2018 | 11:02pm CET

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yangtze River Development Limited, (Nasdaq: YERR) (the “Company”), an international infrastructure company that engages in the business of real estate development via a port logistic project located in the middle reaches of China’s Yangtze River in Wuhan, China, today announced that it is changing its name to “Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited”.  The Company also announced that its common stock will begin trading under a new CUSIP number, 98475Y105, in conjunction with the corporate name change to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

The Company has filed for a ticker symbol change to reflect the new company name.  The Company will make a further announcement when the new ticker symbol and CUSIP number become effective.

About Yangtze River Development Limited

Yangtze River Development Limited primarily engages in the business of real estate development with a port logistic project located in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. Wuhan Economic Development Port Limited is a large infrastructure development project implemented under China's latest “One Belt One Road” initiative and is believed to be strategically positioned in Wuhan, a crucial trading window between China, the Middle East and Europe.  The logistics center is also expected to provide a number of shipping berths for cargo ships of various sizes. Wuhan Economic Development Port Limited is expected to provide domestic and foreign businesses a direct access to the Free Trade Zone in Wuhan. The project will include commercial buildings, professional logistic supply chain centers, direct access to the Yangtze River, Wuhan-Xinjiang-Europe Railway and ground transportation, storage and processing centers, IT supporting services, among others.

For additional information please go to: http://www.yerr.com.cn

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document includes “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Company's expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Among other things, these forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the change of Company's plan of operation, future opportunities as a result of the matter referenced in the above statements; and any other statements regarding Company's future beliefs, expectations, plans, intentions, financial condition or performance. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “should,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, our financial and business prospects, our capital requirements, our financing prospects, our relationships with employees, and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of such transaction, and those disclosed as risks in other reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent amendment on Form 10-K/A, current report on Form 8-K, and other filings with the SEC.

We caution readers that any such statements are based on currently available operational, financial and competitive information, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinion only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to review or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances as they occur.

CONTACT:

James Coleman

Executive Director

[email protected]

646-861-3315

Primary Logo


Managers
NameTitle
Xiang Yao Liu Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Tsz Kit Chan Chief Financial Officer
Daniel William Heffernan Independent Director
Zhi Hong Su Independent Director
Harvey Leibowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LTD-65.19%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.83%46 491
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.11%37 970
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.51%37 900
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-17.77%37 449
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD1.31%32 910
