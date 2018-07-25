Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yaskawa Electric Corp    6506   JP3932000007

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP (6506)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yaskawa Electric : Completion of the Third Plant at YASKAWA ELECTRIC (SHENYANG) CO., LTD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:38am CEST

Investments in factory automation and installation of robots are accelerating due to advancement of industrial structure, decrease in the labor force, soaring labor costs, etc. and a demand for machine tools, manufacturing equipment, industrial robots and so on is expanding in China. In addition, due to the need to rollout products to meet the needs of the Chinese market, local product development is already under way.

As demand for servo motors, servo amplifiers and robot controllers, which are the main components of automation equipment, is expected to further increase in the future, Yaskawa Electric has expanded the third plant to strengthen production capacity.

In this third plant, Yaskawa Electic introduces the latest production management system with the concept of 'visualization', realizing real time management of production status. By introducing this system, it will establish a system that can share global production data in collaboration with mother plant in Iruma, Saitama, Japan.

In addition, in the development organization, Yaskawa Electric will combine the development functions which is currently situated at two areas in the facility to the 3rd plant to promote improvement of development capability and efficiency. Yaskawa Electric will accelerate product development to respond timely to customer needs.

Disclaimer

Yaskawa Electric Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 00:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP
02:38aYASKAWA ELECTRIC : Completion of the Third Plant at YASKAWA ELECTRIC (SHENYANG) ..
PU
07/09YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP : quaterly earnings release
06/15YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Begins Sales of Matrix Converter U1000 that Conform to Marine..
PU
06/14YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Rolls out Cockpit Offering customers real-time collection, vi..
PU
05/18YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Procurement of Air Filters for Yaskawa Make 2300kva Vfd for W..
AQ
04/13YASKAWA ELECTRIC : Procurement of Capacitors for Yaskawa Make Vfd at Wrpl, Radha..
AQ
04/12YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP : Annual results
CO
04/12YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP : Slide show results
CO
04/10COGNEX : Universal Logic, Leader in Artificial Intelligence, Teams with Yaskawa ..
AQ
04/10COGNEX : Universal Logic, Leader in Artificial Intelligence, Teams with Yaskawa ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13Yaskawa Electric Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/13Yaskawa Electric's Earnings Report Underlines The Uncertainties In Automation 
06/29Fanuc Still Strong In Robots And Automation, But Trouble May Lie Ahead 
06/15Automating Chinese Factories Has Sent Yaskawa Electric On A Wild Ride 
05/15COBOTS : The PCs Of The Robot Era 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 510 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 51 062 M
Finance 2019 11 325 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 18,86
P/E ratio 2020 17,19
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 963 B
Chart YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Yaskawa Electric Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 763  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Ogasawara President & Representative Director
Junji Tsuda Chairman
Yoshikatsu Minami Director, General Manager-Operations & Production
Yasuhiko Morikawa Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Yuji Nakayama Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP-26.73%8 649
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.53%63 222
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.17%46 896
NIDEC CORPORATION4.62%45 347
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.59%43 653
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.88%34 168
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.