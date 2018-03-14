Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yelp Inc    YELP

YELP INC (YELP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:27pm CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of persons and entities that acquired Yelp, Inc. (“Yelp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YELP) securities between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), asserting claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 9, 2017, the Company announced their first quarter 2017 financial results. While Yelp’s 1Q 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA met the Company’s prior expectations, the Company was revising its FY2017 guidance downward to reflect poor retention rates with existing customers. On this news, Yelp’s stock price closed at $34.70 on May 9, 2017 and fell as low as $26.93 on May 10, 2017 before closing at $28.33, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Yelp securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YELP INC
11:27pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. In..
BU
05:26pYELP INC : 5-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a S..
AC
01:11aYELP Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Clas..
BU
03/13YELP INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Yelp Inc. of a Class Ac..
AC
03/13YELP INC : INVESTOR DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of..
AC
03/09FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in S..
BU
03/08YELP INC : YELP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencemen..
AC
03/08YELP INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
AC
03/08YELP INC : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for Y..
AC
03/08YELP INC : Free Research Report as Yelp’s Quarterly Revenue Gained 12%
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/12YELP : Underpromise, Overdeliver 
02/08YELP : Same Wrong Reaction 
02/08PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/8/2018) 
02/07Yelp's (YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
02/07After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/7/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 953 M
EBIT 2018 25,9 M
Net income 2018 26,8 M
Finance 2018 864 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 169,42
P/E ratio 2019 88,79
EV / Sales 2018 3,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 3 880 M
Chart YELP INC
Duration : Period :
Yelp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | YELP | US9858171054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends YELP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Stoppelman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane M. Irvine Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Nachman Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Charles C. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Donaker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YELP INC9.13%3 880
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD13.49%561 351
NETFLIX67.38%137 076
NASPERS LIMITED2.39%132 953
WEIBO CORP (ADR)26.74%28 909
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP32.53%13 396
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.