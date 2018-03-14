Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of persons and entities that acquired Yelp, Inc. (“Yelp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YELP) securities between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), asserting claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 9, 2017, the Company announced their first quarter 2017 financial results. While Yelp’s 1Q 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA met the Company’s prior expectations, the Company was revising its FY2017 guidance downward to reflect poor retention rates with existing customers. On this news, Yelp’s stock price closed at $34.70 on May 9, 2017 and fell as low as $26.93 on May 10, 2017 before closing at $28.33, thereby injuring investors.

