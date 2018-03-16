March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March
19, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Yelp, Inc. (“Yelp”
or the “Company”) (NYSE: YELP)
securities between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Yelp investors have until March
19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Yelp investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].
On May 9, 2017, the Company announced its first quarter 2017 financial
results. While Yelp’s Q1 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA met the
Company’s prior expectations, the Company disclosed that it was revising
its FY 2017 guidance downward to reflect poor retention rates with
existing customers. On this news, Yelp’s stock price closed at $34.70 on
May 9, 2017 and fell to $28.33 on May 10, 2017, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants misled
Yelp investors regarding retention rates for existing customers, as well
as revenues and growth rates for the Company’s new customers. The
complaint also alleges that Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman personally
benefited from withholding such information by selling over $25,000,000
worth of Yelp shares (approximately 20% of his Yelp holdings) while in
possession of material nonpublic information regarding Yelp’s poor
financial results.
If you purchased shares of Yelp during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than March 19, 2018 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
