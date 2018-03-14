YELP Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Yelp, Inc. (“Yelp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YELP) securities between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Yelp investors have until March 19, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that defendants misled Yelp investors regarding the retention rates for existing customers, as well as revenues and growth rates for the Company’s new customers. And, furthermore that Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman personally benefited from withholding such information by selling over $25,000,000 worth of Yelp shares (approximately 20% of his Yelp holdings) while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding Yelp’s poor financial results.

On May 9, 2017, the Company announced their first quarter 2017 financial results. While Yelp’s 1Q 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA met the Company’s prior expectations, the Company was revising its FY2017 guidance downward to reflect poor retention rates with existing customers. On this news, Yelp’s stock price closed at $34.70 on May 9, 2017 and fell as low as $26.93 on May 10, 2017 before closing at $28.33, thereby injuring investors.

