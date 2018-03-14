YELP Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Yelp, Inc. (“Yelp” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: YELP)
securities between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Yelp investors have until March 19, 2018 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Yelp investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].
The complaint alleges that defendants misled Yelp investors regarding
the retention rates for existing customers, as well as revenues and
growth rates for the Company’s new customers. And, furthermore that Yelp
CEO Jeremy Stoppelman personally benefited from withholding such
information by selling over $25,000,000 worth of Yelp shares
(approximately 20% of his Yelp holdings) while allegedly in possession
of material nonpublic information regarding Yelp’s poor financial
results.
On May 9, 2017, the Company announced their first quarter 2017 financial
results. While Yelp’s 1Q 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA met the
Company’s prior expectations, the Company was revising its FY2017
guidance downward to reflect poor retention rates with existing
customers. On this news, Yelp’s stock price closed at $34.70 on May 9,
2017 and fell as low as $26.93 on May 10, 2017 before closing at $28.33,
thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased shares of Yelp, have information or would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
