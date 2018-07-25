Log in
News

Yelp : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/25/2018 | 10:09pm CEST

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Yelp will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter for the quarter has been posted on its investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Yelp will host a webcasted Q&A session to discuss its second quarter results starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The live webcast, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be accessible from Yelp’s investor relations website at the same web address as above.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. (www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a platform for consumers to discover, interact and transact with local businesses of all sizes. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp has taken root in major metros in more than 30 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 961 M
EBIT 2018 18,8 M
Net income 2018 27,3 M
Finance 2018 784 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 155,99
P/E ratio 2019 67,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,55x
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 3 233 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 49,4 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Stoppelman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane M. Irvine Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Nachman Chief Operating Officer
Charles C. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Donaker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YELP INC-9.44%3 233
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-6.87%454 442
NETFLIX86.14%157 923
NASPERS LIMITED-5.59%110 581
IQIYI INC0.00%23 545
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-14.68%19 718