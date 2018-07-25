Yelp : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Yelp will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter for the quarter has been posted on its investor relations website at www.yelp-ir.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Yelp will host a webcasted Q&A session to discuss its second quarter results starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day. The live webcast, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be accessible from Yelp’s investor relations website at the same web address as above.

