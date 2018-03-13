Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yelp Inc    YELP

YELP INC (YELP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Yelp Inc : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Yelp Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018 - YELP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:28pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Yelp Inc. (''Yelp'') (NYSE: YELP) between February 9, 2017 and May 9, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/yelp-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yelp's transition from a Cost-Per-Thousand-Impressions (''CPM'') to a Cost-Per-Click (''CPC'') model in Fiscal 2016 created a distinct cohort of local advertisers that would reach the end of their contracts during the first part of Fiscal 2017; (ii) new customers that signed up with Yelp under the CPC pricing model had lower retention rates because the customers did not effectively compete with Yelp's more established customers; and (iii) that, as a result of the lower retention rates, Yelp was not on track to achieve its financial guidance or results during the Class Period. On May 9, 2017, the Company announced their first quarter 2017 financial results and announced it was revising its full year 2017 guidance to reflect poor retention rates with existing customers.

If you suffered a loss in Yelp, you have until March 19, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YELP INC
10:28pYELP INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Yelp Inc. of a Class Ac..
AC
05:12pYELP INC : INVESTOR DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of..
AC
03/09FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in S..
BU
03/08YELP INC : YELP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencemen..
AC
03/08YELP INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
AC
03/08YELP INC : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Important Deadline Reminder for Y..
AC
03/08YELP INC : Free Research Report as Yelp’s Quarterly Revenue Gained 12%
AC
03/06YELP INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Yelp Inc. of Commenceme..
AC
03/05YELP INC : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing..
AC
03/05YELP INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Actio..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/12YELP : Underpromise, Overdeliver 
02/08YELP : Same Wrong Reaction 
02/08PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/8/2018) 
02/07Yelp's (YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
02/07After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/7/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 953 M
EBIT 2018 25,9 M
Net income 2018 26,8 M
Finance 2018 864 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 168,73
P/E ratio 2019 88,43
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capitalization 3 864 M
Chart YELP INC
Duration : Period :
Yelp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | YELP | US9858171054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends YELP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target -0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Stoppelman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diane M. Irvine Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Nachman Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Charles C. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Donaker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YELP INC11.56%3 864
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD13.09%557 704
NETFLIX67.38%143 828
NASPERS LIMITED2.39%132 067
WEIBO CORP (ADR)26.31%30 420
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP32.53%13 396
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.