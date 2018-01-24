Log in
YELP INC (YELP)
Yelp Inc : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. - YELP

01/24/2018 | 08:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) from February 10, 2017 through May 9, 2017, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Yelp investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Yelp class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/yelp-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. or toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Yelp's transition from a Cost-Per-Thousand-Impressions to a Cost-Per-Click model in FY2016 created a distinct cohort of local advertisers that would reach the end of their contracts during the first part of FY2017; (2) new customers that signed on with Yelp under the Cost-Per-Click pricing model had lower retention rates because the customers did not effectively compete with Yelp's more established customers; and (3) as a result of the lower retention rates, Yelp was not on track to achieve its financial guidance or results during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 19, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/yelp-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
[email protected]

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.