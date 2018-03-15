Yelp Inc : YELP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Yelp Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 19, 2018

Log in
03/15/2018 | 12:23am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / [MONTH] [DAY], 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Yelp Inc. ("Yelp") (NYSE: YELP) securities between February 9, 2017, and May 9, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/yelp-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yelp's transition from a Cost-Per-Thousand-Impressions ("CPM") to a Cost-Per-Click ("CPC") model in Fiscal 2016 created a distinct cohort of local advertisers that would reach the end of their contracts during the first part of Fiscal 2017; (ii) new customers that signed up with Yelp under the CPC pricing model had lower retention rates because the customers did not effectively compete with Yelp?s more established customers; and (iii) that, as a result of the lower retention rates, Yelp was not on track to achieve its financial guidance or results during the Class Period. On May 9, 2017, the Company announced their first quarter 2017 financial results and announced it was revising its full-year 2017 guidance to reflect poor retention rates with existing customers.

If you suffered a loss in Yelp, you have until March 19, 2018, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/yelp-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© Accesswire 2018
