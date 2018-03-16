Yext : Powered Billions of Customer Actions Over the Last Year

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leader in Digital Knowledge Management (DKM), today announced it powered 1.45 billion driving directions requests and more than 590 million phone calls from the Yext Knowledge Engine in the year ended January 31, 2018. These milestones further demonstrate the power of Digital Knowledge Management to drive customers to businesses around the world.

"Leading brands are choosing Yext because they understand the transformation that is taking place: the rise of AI-powered services delivering structured answers at the exact moment of intent," said Howard Lerman, Yext Founder and CEO. "The world is waking up to the power of digital knowledge management to drive meaningful customer interactions and increase revenue."

Yext delivered staggering results over the past year. In the year ended January 31, 2018 alone, Yext customers in aggregate also saw 589 million views via Yext Pages and 148 billion search impressions.

As intelligent services like voice search and digital assistants empower consumers to find and engage with brands in new ways, Yext continues to innovate to put its customers in control.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading Digital Knowledge Management (DKM) platform. Yext's mission is to give companies control over their brand experiences across the digital universe of maps, apps, search engines, voice assistants, and other intelligent services that drive consumer discovery, decision, and action. Today, thousands of businesses use the Yext Knowledge Engine™ to manage their digital knowledge in order to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Places to Work® as well as a Best Workplace for women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Paris, Tyson's Corner, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.yext.com.

