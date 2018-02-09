Yirendai : Partners with PICC Property and Casualty to Launch Surety Insurance Program

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yirendai" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, announced today that it has entered into a three year business agreement (the "Agreement") with PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C").

Under the terms of the Agreement, PICC P&C will provide surety insurance for loans, with maximum term of 12 months and maximum contract amount of RMB 200,000 ( USD 31,000 approximately) which are facilitated through Yirendai's online marketplace. PICC P&C will charge borrowers an insurance premium and will reimburse lenders their principal and expected interest in the event of loan defaults within the agreed scope of the Agreement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yirendai's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yirendai's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yirendai's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yirendai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yirendai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through an online platform that automates key aspects of its operations to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yirendai deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yirendai's online marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For more information, please visit ir.yirendai.com.

About PICC P&C

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC P&C"), a property and casualty insurance company in Mainland China, was established in July 2003 with PICC Group as its sole promoter. The Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 6 November 2003 (Stock Code: 2328 HK). The Company's principal business are motor vehicle insurance, commercial property insurance, homeowners insurance, cargo insurance, liability insurance, accidental injury insurance, short-term health insurance, marine hull insurance, agriculture insurance, credit & surety insurance etc, and the related reinsurance business as well as investments permitted under the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yirendai

Hui (Matthew) Li

Director of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yirendai-partners-with-picc-property-and-casualty-to-launch-surety-insurance-program-300596359.html

SOURCE Yirendai Ltd.