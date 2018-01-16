Log in
Ymagis : EclairColor HDR License Program Launched for Content Labs and Cinema Integrators

01/16/2018 | 06:54pm CET

[Attachment] First EclairColor agreements signed with Dutch VFX & Postproduction House Filmmore and Belgium's Dame Blanche Sound & Image Services

Paris (France) and Los Angeles (Calif., USA), 15 January 2018/ Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), the European specialist in digital technologies for the film industry, today announced the launch of a Professional License Program for its EclairColor HDR solution in favor of independent film laboratories, content services companies and projection system integrators. EclairColor is an affordable high dynamic range (HDR) solution used by filmmakers and content creators that significantly enhances the cinema experience by bringing richer colors, greater brightness & definition, more depth of field and more density to the screen. Two license agreements have already been signed with postproduction houses Filmmore (Netherlands) and Dame Blanche (Belgium). Both organizations have undergone the EclairColor certification program to meet the HDR technology requirements. Discussions are currently underway with additional post companies in the United Kingdom, France and the US.

Read Full Statement

Ymagis SA published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 17:54:09 UTC.

