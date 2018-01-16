Yokogawa Electric: KBC Signs Consultancy Agreement for Integration of Oil Refineries in China's Shandong Province

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that its
subsidiary, KBC Advanced Technologies, has signed a consultancy
agreement with China Energy Engineering North Co., Ltd. for the
integration of operations at six oil refineries in China’s Shandong
Province. These refineries are being acquired and will be operated by
China State Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. (SINOMEC), a state-owned
company, and China Energy Engineering North Co., Ltd., a SINOMEC group
company.
There are many small-scale oil refineries in Shandong Province. To
improve efficiency and better meet market needs, SINOMEC has decided to
upgrade facilities and integrate operations at these six oil refineries,
which are located in Guangrao County. KBC will provide consulting
services to assist SINOMEC in meeting these objectives.
The consulting services offered by KBC are as follows:
1. Conduct
an integration study that will identify synergies for maximizing yield
and profit.
2. Verify a plan to expand and diversify production.
KBC provides software and consultancy services that help to improve
efficiency and profitability in the oil and gas upstream (exploration
and production) and downstream (refining) sectors. The company’s
services are held in high regard by customers around the world.
The decision to award KBC this contract took into consideration the
company’s detailed knowledge of the oil industry and Yokogawa’s solid
track record in China. Through its introduction of highly reliable
control systems, products, and other advanced solutions, Yokogawa will
help this customer achieve profitability, ensure safety, and protect the
environment.
About Yokogawa
Yokogawa's global network of 113 companies spans 60 countries. Founded
in 1915, the US$3.5 billion company engages in cutting-edge research and
innovation. Yokogawa is active in the industrial automation and control
(IA), test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses segments.
The IA segment plays a vital role in a wide range of industries
including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, pulp and
paper, pharmaceuticals, and food. Targeting this segment, Yokogawa helps
companies maximize their profits by offering a wide range of highly
reliable products and working with the subsidiary KBC Advanced
Technologies to provide premium solutions and services. For more
information about Yokogawa, please visit www.yokogawa.com
About KBC
KBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation. KBC
is the leading technology-based consulting company to the process
industries which creates and sustains value for clients by effectively
converting their strategies into results through technical and
commercial excellence under-pinned by engineering simulation and
analytics. Thereafter KBC sustains performance through the
implementation of winning operating models and best practices that are
powered by cloud, manufacturing execution system (MES) and automation
technologies. For more information, visit www.kbcat.com
The names of companies, products, and brands in this text are registered
trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005246/en/