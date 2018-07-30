Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd    5101   JP3955800002

YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD (5101)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yokohama Rubber : Accelerating Joint Research with Thai Universities on Natural Rubber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:07am CEST

Tokyo-The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced today that the results of joint research projects conducted since 2013 with two universities in Thailand, a major producer of natural rubber, were recently presented at The International Polymer Conference of Thailand 2018 (PCT-8). The joint research projects were conducted with researchers at Mahidol University and Prince of Songkla University. The research with Mahidol University succeeded in analyzing proteins contained in sap (latex), the base raw material for natural rubber, and identifying the proteins deeply involved in natural rubber biosynthesis. The research deepens the understanding of the biosynthesis of natural rubber, making it possible to accelerate research related to quality and production.

Natural rubber is a raw material made from latex taken from Para rubber trees. It is one of the main raw materials used in automotive tires, accounting for about 30% of tires made. However, natural rubber's production is concentrated in Southeast Asia, which exposes large-scale production to risks from abnormal weather and disease. Expecting tire demand to expand in the future, Yokohama Rubber regards the improvement of the quality of natural rubber and the promotion of technological development contributing to stable production as an important corporate duty. Accordingly, the Company plans to use the results of this research to promote the maintenance and development of natural rubber plantations.

The research conducted at Mahidol University entailed the extraction and nano-level analysis of proteins from fresh latex and seedlings from Para rubber trees. The analysis covered more than 800 kinds of proteins contained in latex, some of which were found to be related to natural rubber biosynthesis and stress resistance. In addition, by comparing proteins from different varieties of Para rubber trees, the researchers were able to identify the proteins that promote biosynthesis and the proteins that inhibit biosynthesis. The proteins are expected to be used as biomarkers of biosynthesis.

The research at Prince of Songkla University was fundamental research on natural rubber that focused on analyzing the differences in latex related to different seasons and regions, different varieties and different processing methods. The research also evaluated the presence or absence of changes in the physical and chemical properties of rubber over long periods of time. To date, natural rubber has been a very stable material, from its composition to its physical properties, and it has been highly resistant to external factors.

The Yokohama Rubber Group has positioned 'Promotion of CSR activities throughout the value chain' as one of the important issues of the Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. Accordingly, in addition to the above joint research projects on natural rubber, the Group is engaged in activities that will contribute to sustaining farmlands. These activities have included biodiversity surveys on natural rubber plantations and promoting widespread use of an 'agroforestry farming method' that contributes to more stable income for rubber tree growers by planting bamboo, fruit trees and other plants in natural rubber forests.

Mahidol University is a national university with its main campus in Bangkok. It is Thailand's top ranked university and has demonstrated particularly strong leadership in the field of natural rubber research. Prince of Songkla University is the oldest national university in southern Thailand, where the cultivation of natural rubber is thriving. Y.T. Rubber Co., Ltd., the Yokohama Rubber Group's natural rubber processing company in Thailand, is located in Thailand's Surat Thani Province, which is also home to the Prince of Songkla University campus where the joint research was conducted.

Collecting latex

Coagulation Model of Rubber Particles in Latex by Protein

Disclaimer

YRC - Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 04:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD
06:07aYOKOHAMA RUBBER : Accelerating Joint Research with Thai Universities on Natural ..
PU
07/26BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES : TIA Announces the 2018 Hall of Fame and Ed Wagner Leader..
AQ
07/26YOKOHAMA RUBBER : Develops World's First Technology for Producing Isoprene from ..
PU
07/10YOKOHAMA RUBBER : Mississippi tire plant fires 29 for fake work certificates
AQ
07/10REPORT : 29 fired at Yokohama over WorkKeys fraud
AQ
07/03YOKOHAMA RUBBER : Announces New Size for High-Mileage 902L UWB Drive Tire
AQ
07/03YOKOHAMA RUBBER : and YOKOHAMA Magokoro (Sincere Heart) Fund Support Relief Effo..
PU
06/28YOKOHAMA RUBBER : Eliminates Counterfeit Aluminum Wheels in China
PU
06/27YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/21PORSCHE : Yokohama Tire and Travis Pastrana Ready to Take on the Mountain in New..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Sun Hydraulics Agrees To Acquire Faster Group For $531 Million 
2016HARMAN INTERNATIONAL : Options Flash BUY For A True Deep Value Play 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 670 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 42 060 M
Debt 2018 241 B
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 9,01
P/E ratio 2019 8,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 398 B
Chart YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 800  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hideto Katsuragawa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tadanobu Nagumo Chairman
Jun Shimada Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Hikomitsu Noji Vice Chairman
Shigeo Komatsu Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD-15.42%3 585
BRIDGESTONE CORP-19.46%29 310
MICHELIN-7.57%22 912
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-2.51%5 848
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-34.54%5 072
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-14.83%4 257
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.