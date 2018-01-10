Yoox Net A Porter : Issued 86,424 new ordinary shares upon stock option exercise

PRESS RELEASE 10 JANUARY 2018

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. (MTA: YNAP), the world's leading online luxury fashion retailer, informs that today the Company has issued 86,424 ordinary shares following the exercise of 1,662 stock options, the details of which are described in the table below:

Stock Option Plan Exercise Prices for each Stock Option / (for each Share*) Total number of Stock Options Total number of Shares* € 59.17/ (€ 1.1379) € 106.5/ (€ 2.0481) 2004 - 2006 500 26,000 2006 - 2008 200 200 10,400 2007 - 2012 962 962 50,024

*As a consequence of the stock split approved by the YOOX extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting on 8 September 2009, each outstanding option entitles the holder to subscribe for 52 YOOX ordinary shares, at the exercise prices described in the table above.

As a result of the above, the new share capital of YNAP S.p.A. will amount to Euro 1,340,627.17 represented by 134,062,717 shares with no nominal value, of which 91,249,572 ordinary shares and 42,813,145 shares without voting rights (B Shares).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Analyst/Investor contacts Media contacts Silvia Scagnelli Finsbury Corporate Development & Investor Relations Director Edward Simpkins, James T +39 02 83112811 Thompson [email protected] T: +44 (0) 207 251 3801 [email protected] Image Building Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli T +39 02 89011300 [email protected]

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is the world's leading online luxury fashion retailer. The Group is a Global company with Anglo-Italian roots, the result of a game-changing merger, which in October 2015, brought together YOOX GROUP and THE NET -A-PORTER GROUP; the two companies had revolutionized the luxury fashion industry since their birth in 2000.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is a unique business with an unrivalled offering including multi-brand in-season online stores

NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER,and multi-brand off-season online stores YOOX and THE OUTNET,as well as numerous ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES, all "Powered by YNAP". Through a joint venture established in 2012, YOOX NET -A-PORTER

GROUP has partnered with Kering to manage the ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES of several of the French group's luxury brands.

In 2016, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP joined forces with Symphony, an entity controlled by Mohamed Alabbar's family, to establish a ground-breaking joint venture to create the Middle East's undisputed leader for online luxury retail.

Uniquely positioned in the high growth online luxury sector, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP has an unrivalled client base of more than 2.9 million high-spending customers, 29 million monthly unique visitors worldwide and combined 2016 net revenues of €1.9 billion. The Group has offices and operations in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Japan, China and Hong Kong and delivers to more than 180 countries around the world. YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange as YNAP.

For further information: www.ynap.com

Linkedin: YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP | Twitter: @YNAP | Instagram: @YNAP