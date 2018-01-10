Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Yoox Net-A-Porter Group SpA    YNAP   IT0003540470

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Yoox Net A Porter : Issued 86,424 new ordinary shares upon stock option exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 06:24pm CET

PRESS RELEASE 10 JANUARY 2018

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. (MTA: YNAP), the world's leading online luxury fashion retailer, informs that today the Company has issued 86,424 ordinary shares following the exercise of 1,662 stock options, the details of which are described in the table below:

Stock Option Plan

Exercise Prices for each Stock Option / (for each Share*)

Total number of Stock

Options

Total number of

Shares*

€ 59.17/ (€ 1.1379)

€ 106.5/ (€ 2.0481)

2004 - 2006

500

26,000

2006 - 2008

200

200

10,400

2007 - 2012

962

962

50,024

*As a consequence of the stock split approved by the YOOX extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting on 8 September 2009, each outstanding option entitles the holder to subscribe for 52 YOOX ordinary shares, at the exercise prices described in the table above.

As a result of the above, the new share capital of YNAP S.p.A. will amount to Euro 1,340,627.17 represented by 134,062,717 shares with no nominal value, of which 91,249,572 ordinary shares and 42,813,145 shares without voting rights (B Shares).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Analyst/Investor contacts

Media contacts

Silvia Scagnelli

Finsbury

Corporate Development & Investor Relations Director

Edward Simpkins, James

T +39 02 83112811

Thompson

[email protected]

T: +44 (0) 207 251 3801

[email protected]

Image Building

Giuliana Paoletti, Simona Raffaelli

T +39 02 89011300

[email protected]

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is the world's leading online luxury fashion retailer. The Group is a Global company with Anglo-Italian roots, the result of a game-changing merger, which in October 2015, brought together YOOX GROUP and THE NET -A-PORTER GROUP; the two companies had revolutionized the luxury fashion industry since their birth in 2000.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is a unique business with an unrivalled offering including multi-brand in-season online stores

NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER,and multi-brand off-season online stores YOOX and THE OUTNET,as well as numerous ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES, all "Powered by YNAP". Through a joint venture established in 2012, YOOX NET -A-PORTER

GROUP has partnered with Kering to manage the ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES of several of the French group's luxury brands.

In 2016, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP joined forces with Symphony, an entity controlled by Mohamed Alabbar's family, to establish a ground-breaking joint venture to create the Middle East's undisputed leader for online luxury retail.

Uniquely positioned in the high growth online luxury sector, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP has an unrivalled client base of more than 2.9 million high-spending customers, 29 million monthly unique visitors worldwide and combined 2016 net revenues of €1.9 billion. The Group has offices and operations in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Japan, China and Hong Kong and delivers to more than 180 countries around the world. YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange as YNAP.

For further information: www.ynap.com

Linkedin: YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP | Twitter: @YNAP | Instagram: @YNAP

Yoox Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:24:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SP
06:24p YOOX NET A PORTER : Issued 86,424 new ordinary shares upon stock option exercise
03:15pYOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SPA : annual sales release
01/08 YOOX NET A PORTER : Italian trade agency and yoox project to promote small and m..
01/05 YOOX NET A PORTER : Update to the essential information included in the sharehol..
2017 YOOX NET A PORTER : appoints first chief data and analytics officer
2017 YOOX NET A PORTER : Stock Option granting related to the Stock Option Plan 2015 ..
2017 YOOX NET A PORTER : Ynap sees mobile orders surge during cyber weekend
2017 YOOX NET A PORTER : Gears up for cyber weekend as customers embrace hard luxury ..
2017 YOOX NET A PORTER : November 2017 roadshow presentation made available to the pu..
2017 YNAP'S 2017 SALES GROWTH AT LOWER EN : Ceo
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016 RICHEMONT : A Dark Hour For Watches
2015 YOOX NET-A-PORTER : It's All About The Box
2015 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Euro Heads For Biggest Quarterly Fall On Record
2015 Richemont to merge Net-a-Porter with Yoox
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 104 M
EBIT 2017 72,6 M
Net income 2017 26,9 M
Finance 2017 49,3 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 146,97
P/E ratio 2018 76,46
EV / Sales 2017 1,31x
EV / Sales 2018 1,12x
Capitalization 2 810 M
Chart YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SP
Duration : Period :
Yoox Net-A-Porter Group Sp Technical Analysis Chart | YNAP | IT0003540470 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 32,2 €
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Marchetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaello Napoleone Independent Chairman
Alberto Grignolo Chief Operating Officer
Enrico Cavatorta Chief Financial & Corporate Officer
Gabriele Tazzari Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SPA5.84%3 351
INDITEX SA1.57%110 026
FAST RETAILING CO LTD3.97%44 829
ROSS STORES1.21%30 767
L BRANDS-19.23%13 374
ZALANDO SE0.90%13 133
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.