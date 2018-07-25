Yorkey Optical International Cayman : Date of Board Meeting(2018.07.25)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

精熙國際（開曼）有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2788)

Date of Board Meeting

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 7 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

YORKEY OPTICAL INTERNATIONAL (CAYMAN) LTD.

Kurihara Toshihiko

Executive Director and CEO

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Lai I-Jen and Mr. Kurihara Toshihiko; one non-executive director, namely, Ms. Wu Shu-Ping; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Wang Yi-Chi, Mr. Lin Meng-Tsung and Mr. Liu Wei-Li.

