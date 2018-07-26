Log in
YOUGOV PLC (YOU)
07/26 10:35:10 am
502 GBp   +4.26%
10:31aFY18 FULL YEAR : Jul 26, 2018
PU
07/20HOLDING(S) IN T : Jul 20, 2018
PU
07/09HOLDING(S) IN T : Jul 9, 2018
PU
FY18 Full Year Pre Close Trading Update Published: Jul 26, 2018

07/26/2018 | 10:31am CEST

26 July 2018

YouGov plc

("YouGov" or "the Group")

Pre-Close Trading Update and Notice of Results

YouGov, the international research data and analytics group, today announces a pre-close trading statement for the full year ending 31 July 2018.

We are pleased to report that the Group's trading for the year ending 31 July 2018 is now expected to be ahead of previous expectations for the year. With these results, YouGov has achieved another year of strong revenue and operating profit growth well ahead of the global market research sector.

In line with our strategy and five year plan, the higher margin Data Products & Services segment has achieved excellent growth in both revenue and operating profit, while actions taken to strategically focus the Custom Research segment have yielded improved margins. Geographically, YouGov's growth has been strongest in the USA and UK, the world's two largest market research markets. To support this growth, during the year we have continued to make targeted investments in technology, geographic expansion and new sector verticals.

YouGov will publish Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 July 2018 on Tuesday 9 October 2018. The YouGov management team will host a presentation for analysts at FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD at 9.30am; should you wish to attend please contact FTI Consulting.

Enquiries:

YouGov plc

Stephan Shakespeare / Alex McIntosh

020 7012 6000

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer / Harry Staight

020 3727 1000

Numis Securities (NOMAD and broker)

Nick Westlake / Michael Wharton / Toby Adcock

020 7260 1000

Disclaimer

YouGov plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:30:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 117 M
EBIT 2018 16,2 M
Net income 2018 6,61 M
Finance 2018 29,5 M
Yield 2018 0,48%
P/E ratio 2018 66,19
P/E ratio 2019 53,80
EV / Sales 2018 3,95x
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
Capitalization 491 M
Technical analysis trends YOUGOV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,84  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Shakespeare Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger George Parry Non-Executive Chairman
Sundip Chahal Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alex McIntosh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Douglas Rivers Executive Director & Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOUGOV PLC52.13%648
WPP GROUP-12.30%19 767
OMNICOM GROUP-6.91%15 320
PUBLICIS GROUPE-7.36%14 832
DENTSU INC-1.78%12 245
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-18.76%10 509
