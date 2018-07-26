FY18 Full Year Pre Close Trading Update Published: Jul 26, 2018

26 July 2018

Pre-Close Trading Update and Notice of Results

YouGov, the international research data and analytics group, today announces a pre-close trading statement for the full year ending 31 July 2018.

We are pleased to report that the Group's trading for the year ending 31 July 2018 is now expected to be ahead of previous expectations for the year. With these results, YouGov has achieved another year of strong revenue and operating profit growth well ahead of the global market research sector.

In line with our strategy and five year plan, the higher margin Data Products & Services segment has achieved excellent growth in both revenue and operating profit, while actions taken to strategically focus the Custom Research segment have yielded improved margins. Geographically, YouGov's growth has been strongest in the USA and UK, the world's two largest market research markets. To support this growth, during the year we have continued to make targeted investments in technology, geographic expansion and new sector verticals.

YouGov will publish Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 July 2018 on Tuesday 9 October 2018. The YouGov management team will host a presentation for analysts at FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD at 9.30am; should you wish to attend please contact FTI Consulting.

