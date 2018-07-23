YPB Group Ltd Agreement with Pakistan's Leading Edible Oils Supplier

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anti-Counterfeit and Customer Engagement solutions provider YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has signed a Master Supply Agreement to provide Dalda Foods Limited, Pakistan's leading supplier of edible oils, with YPB's 360 degree solution suite to connect it directly with its consumers.



Dalda will initially utilize YPB's Connect Platform to engage with consumers of its rapidly growing snack food Potato Chip range. Consumer smartphone scan of packaging will enable Dalda to interact with, understand and have direct digital connection with its consumers and to mount targeted and relevant campaigns across Pakistan.



This contract is for an initial four month trial term which, upon achievement of Dalda's objectives, will be extended to a three year agreement. The trial will be a modest revenue contributor to YPB in 2018 but is likely to grow to become a moderate revenue contributor as the term is extended and YPB coverage expands across other areas of Dalda's business in Pakistan.(see Note below) The rollout will commence immediately with Dalda's snack food range.



Headquartered in Karachi, the Dalda brand is synonymous across Pakistan and India with edible vegetable oils used in cooking and manufacturing. Dalda was first introduced to Pakistan in the 1930's by Unilever and was sold to the newly formed Dalda Foods (PVT) Ltd in March 2004. "Dalda" has become the generic term for edible oils in Pakistan and India.



The Dalda brand has grown considerably over the past 15 years and its range expanded and extended. Dalda has recently entered the snack food vertical in Pakistan and has enlisted a number of celebrities including famous Pakistani movie stars and singers to promote its products.



YPB Executive Chairman John Houston said: "Dalda Foods is one of Pakistan's best known household brands and we are excited to be partnering with a company of its standing and scale. Each year, many millions of units of Dalda's products are sold and consumed across Pakistan and Dalda's entry to new categories is ideally suited to new digital, direct-marketing channels created by the interaction of the smartphone and packaging and powered by YPB Connect. Dalda's consumers whether they be in large regional cities or the small traditional grocery stores across rural Pakistan can directly connect, engage and build a relationship with Dalda."



Please note:



Modest revenue contribution: < AUD100K per annum



Moderate revenue contribution: > AUD100K < AUD1m per annum



Major revenue contribution: > AUD1m per annum







About YPB Group Ltd:



YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) lives by three words - certainty of authenticity. We deliver on this through our experience in creating revolutionary, patented anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions. Solutions that detect and prove certainty of authenticity and connect brands directly to their customers, empowering them to engage one-on-one. In an evolving marketplace and with the rapid growth of cross border commerce, our expertise presently focuses on the rapidly growing markets of Australia, South East Asia and China.





Source:



YPB Group Ltd





Contact:

Mr. John Houston Executive Chairman YPB Group Limited T: +61-458-701-088 E: [email protected] Mr. Gerard Eakin Director YPB Group Limited T: +61-427-011-596 E: [email protected] W: www.ypbsystems.com