YPB Group Ltd First Cannabis Industry Client Signed under Namaste Partnership

YPB GROUP LTD (YPB)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

First Cannabis Industry Client Signed under Namaste Partnership

07/30/2018 | 02:55am CEST
First Cannabis Industry Client Signed under Namaste Partnership

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Anti-Counterfeit and Customer Engagement solutions provider YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has signed its first client under its partnership with Namaste Technologies (CVE:N), leading Chinese vaporizer manufacturer Kingtons. The Namaste partnership began on 27 June 2018 and signing the first client within the first month reflects the momentum and the opportunity in partnering with the world's leading medical cannabis portal.

Kingtons is a top 5 producer of vaporizers and e-cigarette hardware in China. Kingtons in its own right is expected to be a minor revenue contributor to YPB but the cumulative opportunities under the Namaste partnership is anticipated to become a major revenue contributor to YPB.(see Note below)

Namaste Technologies is a rapidly growing Canadian listed company with a global footprint and presence in the medical cannabis industry. Namaste has positioned itself as a central hub linking producers of hardware and cannabis directly to authorised patients and is ideally positioned to participate in the rapid growth of the global medicinal cannabis industry.

YPB will enable Namaste's producer clients and consumer customers to confirm authenticity under the brand cannabis confirmed. Consumer confirmation of authenticity will then ensure direct connection between producers, consumers and Namaste.

YPB's Executive Chairman John Houston said: "The rapidity of winning this first client with Namaste reflects both the opportunities in that exciting partnership and the rapid improvement in our sales capability and effectiveness. We expect to demonstrate strong momentum with Namaste."

Please note:

Modest revenue contribution: < AUD100K per annum

Moderate revenue contribution: > AUD100K < AUD1m per annum

Major revenue contribution: > AUD1m per annum



About YPB Group Ltd:

YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) lives by three words - certainty of authenticity. We deliver on this through our experience in creating revolutionary, patented anti-counterfeit and customer engagement solutions. Solutions that detect and prove certainty of authenticity and connect brands directly to their customers, empowering them to engage one-on-one. In an evolving marketplace and with the rapid growth of cross border commerce, our expertise presently focuses on the rapidly growing markets of Australia, South East Asia and China.



Source:

YPB Group Ltd



Contact:

Mr. John Houston 
Executive Chairman
YPB Group Limited 
E: [email protected] 

Mr. Gerard Eakin
Director
YPB Group Limited
E: [email protected]
W: www.ypbsystems.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
John Houston Executive Chairman
Adrian Tan Chief Financial Officer
Tim Merchant Chief Technology Officer
George Su Non-Executive Director
Gerard Eakin Non-Executive Director
