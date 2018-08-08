Log in
YPF : 07-08-2018 SEC Art 63 2T 2018

08/08/2018 | 12:22am CEST

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 7, 2018

To the

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange) Sarmiento 299

Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2018

Dear Sirs:

In order to fulfill the requirements of Articles N°62 and N°63 of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we advise you that the Company's Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on August 7, 2018, the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Relevant information of such condensed consolidated interim financial statements of YPF S.A. follows:

1) Statement of income (1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

8,060

Attributable to minority interests

(566)

Total net income for the period

7,494

2) Other comprehensive income (1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

82,804

Attributable to minority interests

-

Total other comprehensive income for the period

82,804

3) Comprehensive income (1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

90,864

Attributable to minority interests

(566)

Total comprehensive income for the period

90,298

4) Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2018 (1) (in millions of pesos)

Shareholders' contributions:

Subscribed Capital 3,921

Adjustment to contributions 6,081

Shares in treasury 12

Adjustment to shares in treasury 20

Stock compensation plan 155

Acquisition cost of treasury shares (202)

Share trading premium (219)

Issuance premiums 640

Total shareholders' contributions 10,408

Legal reserve 2,007

Reserve for future dividends

1,200

Reserva para inversiones

11,020

Reserve for repurchase of own shares

220

Other comprehensive income

210,250

Retained earning

7,762

Subtotal Shareholders' equity

242,867

Minority interests

(328)

Total Shareholders' equity

242,539

(1) Amounts in accordance with IFRS

Art. N° 62. Subsection L.6. Shares owned by the parent group:

As of June 30, 2018, the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.

Art. N °62. Subsection L.7. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group:

None.

Art. N °62. Subsection L.8. Parent shareholder of the company:

Federal Government - Ministry of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Yours faithfully,

Diego Celaá

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A

.

Disclaimer

YPF SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 22:21:06 UTC
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 352 B
EBIT 2018 13 649 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,07%
P/E ratio 2018 2,10
P/E ratio 2019 1,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 175 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 687  ARS
Spread / Average Target 1 445%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Cristian González Casartelli Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez Méndez Chairman
Carlos Alberto Alfonsi Executive VP-Operations & Transformation
Luis Miguel Sas Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YPF SA6 408
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.29%279 234
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.06%194 811
TOTAL19.34%169 345
EQUINOR23.23%87 334
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS31.38%78 098
