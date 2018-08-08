YPF : 07-08-2018 SEC Art 63 2T 2018

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 7, 2018

To the

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange) Sarmiento 299

Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2018

Dear Sirs:

In order to fulfill the requirements of Articles N°62 and N°63 of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we advise you that the Company's Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on August 7, 2018, the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Relevant information of such condensed consolidated interim financial statements of YPF S.A. follows:

1) Statement of income (1) (in millions of pesos)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company 8,060 Attributable to minority interests (566) Total net income for the period 7,494 2) Other comprehensive income (1) (in millions of pesos) Attributable to shareholders of the Company 82,804 Attributable to minority interests - Total other comprehensive income for the period 82,804 3) Comprehensive income (1) (in millions of pesos) Attributable to shareholders of the Company 90,864 Attributable to minority interests (566) Total comprehensive income for the period 90,298 4) Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2018 (1) (in millions of pesos) Shareholders' contributions:

Subscribed Capital 3,921

Adjustment to contributions 6,081

Shares in treasury 12

Adjustment to shares in treasury 20

Stock compensation plan 155

Acquisition cost of treasury shares (202)

Share trading premium (219)

Issuance premiums 640

Total shareholders' contributions 10,408

Legal reserve 2,007

Reserve for future dividends 1,200 Reserva para inversiones 11,020 Reserve for repurchase of own shares 220 Other comprehensive income 210,250 Retained earning 7,762 Subtotal Shareholders' equity 242,867 Minority interests (328) Total Shareholders' equity 242,539 (1) Amounts in accordance with IFRS Art. N° 62. Subsection L.6. Shares owned by the parent group:

As of June 30, 2018, the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.

Art. N °62. Subsection L.7. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group:

None.

Art. N °62. Subsection L.8. Parent shareholder of the company:

Federal Government - Ministry of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Yours faithfully,

Diego Celaá

Market Relations Officer

YPF S.A

.