YPF : 07-08-2018 SEC Art 63 2T 2018

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 7, 2018
To the
Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange) Sarmiento 299
Ref: Financial Statements as of 06/30/2018
Dear Sirs:
In order to fulfill the requirements of Articles N°62 and N°63 of the ByMA Listing Regulations, we advise you that the Company's Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on August 7, 2018, the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Relevant information of such condensed consolidated interim financial statements of YPF S.A. follows:
1) Statement of income (1) (in millions of pesos)
|
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|
8,060
|
Attributable to minority interests
|
(566)
|
Total net income for the period
|
7,494
|
2) Other comprehensive income (1) (in millions of pesos)
|
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|
82,804
|
Attributable to minority interests
|
-
|
Total other comprehensive income for the period
|
82,804
|
3) Comprehensive income (1) (in millions of pesos)
|
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|
90,864
|
Attributable to minority interests
|
(566)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
90,298
|
4) Detail of Shareholders' equity as of 06/30/2018 (1) (in millions of pesos)
|
Shareholders' contributions:
Subscribed Capital 3,921
Adjustment to contributions 6,081
Shares in treasury 12
Adjustment to shares in treasury 20
Stock compensation plan 155
Acquisition cost of treasury shares (202)
Share trading premium (219)
Issuance premiums 640
Total shareholders' contributions 10,408
Legal reserve 2,007
|
Reserve for future dividends
|
1,200
|
Reserva para inversiones
|
11,020
|
Reserve for repurchase of own shares
|
220
|
Other comprehensive income
|
210,250
|
Retained earning
|
7,762
|
Subtotal Shareholders' equity
|
242,867
|
Minority interests
|
(328)
|
Total Shareholders' equity
|
242,539
|
(1) Amounts in accordance with IFRS
|
Art. N° 62. Subsection L.6. Shares owned by the parent group:
As of June 30, 2018, the number of shares belonging to the controlling shareholder of the Company amounted to 200,593,289 shares, which include 200,589,525 class D shares and 3,764 class A shares.
Art. N °62. Subsection L.7. Shares with rights to securities representing debt convertible into shares and/or purchase options over company shares, corresponding to ownership of the shareholder or parent group:
None.
Art. N °62. Subsection L.8. Parent shareholder of the company:
Federal Government - Ministry of Energy, with legal domicile at Hipólito Yrigoyen 250, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.
Yours faithfully,
Diego Celaá
Market Relations Officer
YPF S.A
.