Yugang International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 MAY 2018

YUGANG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(渝港國際有限公司)*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 00613)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21 MAY 2018

At the annual general meeting of Yugang International Limited (the "Company") held on 21 May 2018 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 18 April 2018.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") in issue was 9,305,276,756, which was the total number of Shares entitling holders to attend and vote for or against all the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no restriction on shareholders to cast votes on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of Votes (%) FOR AGAINST 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2017 together with the Reports of Directors and Auditors thereon. 6,440,427,591 (99.84%) 10,000,000 (0.16%) 2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017. 6,450,427,591 (100%) 0 (0%) 3.a. 3.b. To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company (the "Director(s)"): (i)Mr. Zhang Qing Xin as an executive Director; 6,440,407,591 (99.84%) 10,000,000 (0.16%) (ii) Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo as non-executive Director until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company of 2021; 6,329,681,591 (98.13%) 120,726,000 (1.87%) (iii) Mr. Leung Yu Ming, Steven as an independent non-executive Director until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company of 2021. 6,440,407,591 (99.84%) 10,000,000 (0.16%) To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix remuneration of Directors. 6,440,407,591 (99.84%) 10,000,000 (0.16%) 4. To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company; and authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. 6,440,407,591 (99.84%) 10,000,000 (0.16%) 5. To give a general mandate to Directors to issue Shares as set out in Resolution 5 of the Notice of AGM dated 18 April 2018. 6,329,681,591 (98.13%) 120,726,000 (1.87%) 6. To give a general mandate to Directors to repurchase Shares as set out in Resolution 6 of the Notice of AGM dated 18 April 2018. 6,440,427,591 (99.84%) 10,000,000 (0.16%) 7. To extend the general mandate granted to Directors to issue Shares as set out in Resolution 7 of the Notice of AGM dated 18 April 2018. 6,329,691,591 (98.13%) 120,726,000 (1.87%) Note : Please refer to the Notice of AGM for the full text of the Resolutions.

As more than 50% of the valid votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

For and on behalf of Yugang International Limited

Yuen Wing Shing

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 21 May 2018

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Chung Kiu (Chairman), Mr. Yuen Wing Shing (Managing Director), Mr. Zhang Qing Xin, Mr. Lam Hiu Lo and Mr. Liang Kang as executive Directors; Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo as non-executive Director; and Mr. Luk Yu King, James, Mr. Leung Yu Ming, Steven and Mr. Ng Kwok Fu as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only