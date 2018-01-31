YuMe : Announces Tax Treatment of Its 2017 Dividend Distributions

YuMe,
Inc. (NYSE: YUME), a proven partner for video advertising leadership
and innovation, today announced the tax treatment of its 2017 dividend
distributions.
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of
distributions paid to stockholders, presented on a per share basis,
during the calendar year ended December 31, 2017. This information has
been prepared using the best available information to date. YuMe, Inc.'s
federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2017 has not
yet been filed. Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax
advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.
|
Per share distributions
|
Payment Date
|
|
Distribution
Treated as
Return of
Capital
|
|
Distribution
Treated as
Dividend
|
|
Total Distribution
|
7/7/2017
|
|
$
|
0.878267
|
|
$
|
0.121733
|
|
$
|
1.000000
|
7/7/2017
|
|
$
|
0.026348
|
|
$
|
0.003652
|
|
$
|
0.030000
|
10/9/2017
|
|
$
|
0.026348
|
|
$
|
0.003652
|
|
$
|
0.030000
|
Total
|
|
$
|
0.930963
|
|
$
|
0.129037
|
|
$
|
1.060000
About YuMe
YuMe is a proven partner for video advertising leadership and
innovation. We reach valuable, data validated audiences on any connected
TV or digital screen with programmatic brand advertising solutions that
increase brand favorability and sales. Our software and technologies
combine with unrelenting service to help brand advertisers engage
audiences wherever they interact with content that matches their needs
and interests. Our brand solutions incorporate data-driven audience
insights to help brand advertisers reach and influence their most
promising audiences. Brand advertisers benefit from higher awareness,
positive perception, purchase intent and sales. YuMe is headquartered
in Redwood City, California, with worldwide offices. For more
information, visit www.YuMe.com,
follow @YuMeVideo on Twitter (www.twitter.com/YuMevideo),
or like YuMe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YuMevideo.
YuMe is a trademark of YuMe, Inc. All other brands, products or
service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006173/en/