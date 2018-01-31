YuMe : Announces Tax Treatment of Its 2017 Dividend Distributions

YuMe, Inc. (NYSE: YUME), a proven partner for video advertising leadership and innovation, today announced the tax treatment of its 2017 dividend distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to stockholders, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2017. This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. YuMe, Inc.'s federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2017 has not yet been filed. Stockholders are encouraged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of these distributions.

Per share distributions Payment Date Distribution

Treated as

Return of

Capital Distribution

Treated as

Dividend Total Distribution 7/7/2017 $ 0.878267 $ 0.121733 $ 1.000000 7/7/2017 $ 0.026348 $ 0.003652 $ 0.030000 10/9/2017 $ 0.026348 $ 0.003652 $ 0.030000 Total $ 0.930963 $ 0.129037 $ 1.060000

About YuMe

YuMe is a proven partner for video advertising leadership and innovation. We reach valuable, data validated audiences on any connected TV or digital screen with programmatic brand advertising solutions that increase brand favorability and sales. Our software and technologies combine with unrelenting service to help brand advertisers engage audiences wherever they interact with content that matches their needs and interests. Our brand solutions incorporate data-driven audience insights to help brand advertisers reach and influence their most promising audiences. Brand advertisers benefit from higher awareness, positive perception, purchase intent and sales. YuMe is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with worldwide offices. For more information, visit www.YuMe.com, follow @YuMeVideo on Twitter (www.twitter.com/YuMevideo), or like YuMe on Facebook at www.facebook.com/YuMevideo.

YuMe is a trademark of YuMe, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131006173/en/