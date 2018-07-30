Log in
YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD (1628)
Yuzhou Properties : US$425 Million 7.90% Senior Notes Due 2021

07/30/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such country or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

US$425 MILLION 7.90% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

(to be consolidated and form a single series with the US$200 million 7.90% senior notes due 2021 issued on 11 May 2018)

(Stock Code: 4485)

Sole Global Coordinator

Credit Suisse

Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

Credit Suisse

BOC International

Yuzhou Financial

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing and permission to deal in the senior notes due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of US$425 million, bearing interest at the rate of 7.90% per annum (the "New Notes"), to be issued by Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (the "Company") by way of debt issue to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering memorandum dated 3 May 2018 and the supplemental offering memorandum dated 23 July 2018. The New Notes are to be consolidated and form a single series of notes with the US$200 million 7.90% senior notes due 2021 issued by the Company on 11 May 2018. The listing and permission to deal in the Notes is expected to become effective on or around 31 July 2018.

By order of the Board

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, JP), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan and Mr. Lin Conghui, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.

Disclaimer

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 11:26:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 33 330 M
EBIT 2018 9 742 M
Net income 2018 4 701 M
Debt 2018 818 M
Yield 2018 8,41%
P/E ratio 2018 3,97
P/E ratio 2019 2,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 18 817 M
