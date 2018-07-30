Yuzhou Properties : US$425 Million 7.90% Senior Notes Due 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing and permission to deal in the senior notes due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of US$425 million, bearing interest at the rate of 7.90% per annum (the "New Notes"), to be issued by Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (the "Company") by way of debt issue to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering memorandum dated 3 May 2018 and the supplemental offering memorandum dated 23 July 2018. The New Notes are to be consolidated and form a single series of notes with the US$200 million 7.90% senior notes due 2021 issued by the Company on 11 May 2018. The listing and permission to deal in the Notes is expected to become effective on or around 31 July 2018.

Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, JP), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan and Mr. Lin Conghui, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.