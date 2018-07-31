Log in
ZAGG INC (ZAGG)
Zagg Inc : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-59D714FFBE88E.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 564 M
EBIT 2018 55,3 M
Net income 2018 40,2 M
Finance 2018 42,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,45
P/E ratio 2019 9,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 461 M
Chart ZAGG INC
Duration : Period :
Zagg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAGG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Ahern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Stech President
Cheryl A. Larabee Chairman
Marshall Clark Vice President-Operations
Bradley J. Holiday Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAGG INC-20.60%461
SONY CORP11.71%67 977
PANASONIC CORPORATION-14.51%31 599
SHARP CORPORATION-33.78%14 376
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 533
TCL CORPORATION--.--%5 981
