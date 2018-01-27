Log in
Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/27/2018 | 05:00pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2018 / 16:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.0000 EUR 4920.00 EUR
48.0200 EUR 2401.00 EUR
48.0900 EUR 5458.22 EUR
48.1900 EUR 4650.33 EUR
48.1900 EUR 4963.57 EUR
48.2250 EUR 4822.50 EUR
48.2250 EUR 771.60 EUR
48.2250 EUR 4822.50 EUR
48.2300 EUR 4823.00 EUR
48.1700 EUR 4817.00 EUR
48.1850 EUR 44643.40 EUR
48.1650 EUR 4816.50 EUR
48.1700 EUR 4817.00 EUR
48.1500 EUR 7439.18 EUR
48.1000 EUR 4810.00 EUR
48.1050 EUR 131687.44 EUR
48.1150 EUR 240575.01 EUR
48.2150 EUR 5713.48 EUR
48.2150 EUR 9980.51 EUR
48.0200 EUR 3937.64 EUR
48.0150 EUR 8714.72 EUR
48.0200 EUR 7058.94 EUR
48.0200 EUR 7058.94 EUR
48.0350 EUR 4659.40 EUR
48.0350 EUR 600.44 EUR
48.0400 EUR 6005.00 EUR
48.0400 EUR 4563.80 EUR
48.0400 EUR 9247.70 EUR
48.0400 EUR 5476.56 EUR
48.0100 EUR 16251.38 EUR
48.0050 EUR 9264.97 EUR
48.0000 EUR 4488.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.1110 EUR 584259.71 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-01-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40207  27.01.2018 


© EQS 2018
