Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2018 / 16:53

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: David Last name(s): Schneider

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Zalando SE

b) LEI

529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 48.0000 EUR 4920.00 EUR 48.0200 EUR 2401.00 EUR 48.0900 EUR 5458.22 EUR 48.1900 EUR 4650.33 EUR 48.1900 EUR 4963.57 EUR 48.2250 EUR 4822.50 EUR 48.2250 EUR 771.60 EUR 48.2250 EUR 4822.50 EUR 48.2300 EUR 4823.00 EUR 48.1700 EUR 4817.00 EUR 48.1850 EUR 44643.40 EUR 48.1650 EUR 4816.50 EUR 48.1700 EUR 4817.00 EUR 48.1500 EUR 7439.18 EUR 48.1000 EUR 4810.00 EUR 48.1050 EUR 131687.44 EUR 48.1150 EUR 240575.01 EUR 48.2150 EUR 5713.48 EUR 48.2150 EUR 9980.51 EUR 48.0200 EUR 3937.64 EUR 48.0150 EUR 8714.72 EUR 48.0200 EUR 7058.94 EUR 48.0200 EUR 7058.94 EUR 48.0350 EUR 4659.40 EUR 48.0350 EUR 600.44 EUR 48.0400 EUR 6005.00 EUR 48.0400 EUR 4563.80 EUR 48.0400 EUR 9247.70 EUR 48.0400 EUR 5476.56 EUR 48.0100 EUR 16251.38 EUR 48.0050 EUR 9264.97 EUR 48.0000 EUR 4488.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 48.1110 EUR 584259.71 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-01-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

