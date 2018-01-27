Zalando SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|David
|Last name(s):
|Schneider
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|48.0000 EUR
|4920.00 EUR
|48.0200 EUR
|2401.00 EUR
|48.0900 EUR
|5458.22 EUR
|48.1900 EUR
|4650.33 EUR
|48.1900 EUR
|4963.57 EUR
|48.2250 EUR
|4822.50 EUR
|48.2250 EUR
|771.60 EUR
|48.2250 EUR
|4822.50 EUR
|48.2300 EUR
|4823.00 EUR
|48.1700 EUR
|4817.00 EUR
|48.1850 EUR
|44643.40 EUR
|48.1650 EUR
|4816.50 EUR
|48.1700 EUR
|4817.00 EUR
|48.1500 EUR
|7439.18 EUR
|48.1000 EUR
|4810.00 EUR
|48.1050 EUR
|131687.44 EUR
|48.1150 EUR
|240575.01 EUR
|48.2150 EUR
|5713.48 EUR
|48.2150 EUR
|9980.51 EUR
|48.0200 EUR
|3937.64 EUR
|48.0150 EUR
|8714.72 EUR
|48.0200 EUR
|7058.94 EUR
|48.0200 EUR
|7058.94 EUR
|48.0350 EUR
|4659.40 EUR
|48.0350 EUR
|600.44 EUR
|48.0400 EUR
|6005.00 EUR
|48.0400 EUR
|4563.80 EUR
|48.0400 EUR
|9247.70 EUR
|48.0400 EUR
|5476.56 EUR
|48.0100 EUR
|16251.38 EUR
|48.0050 EUR
|9264.97 EUR
|48.0000 EUR
|4488.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|48.1110 EUR
|584259.71 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
