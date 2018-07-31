Log in
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/31/2018 | 09:45am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2018 / 09:42
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2018 German: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen?format=64 English: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen?format=64


31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Tamara-Danz-Straße 1
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709383  31.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 524 M
EBIT 2018 226 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Finance 2018 940 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 96,18
P/E ratio 2019 71,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 12 227 M
Chart ZALANDO
Duration : Period :
Zalando Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZALANDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 46,5 €
Spread / Average Target -5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Gentz Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubin Ritter Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Schneider Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Samwer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZALANDO11.96%14 323
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-2.91%104 069
KERING17.94%74 027
FAST RETAILING CO LTD4.72%46 499
ROSS STORES8.09%33 154
PRADA S.P.A.34.63%12 557
