DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Zalando SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Zalando SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
31.07.2018 / 09:42
Zalando SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2018
German: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen?format=64
English: https://corporate.zalando.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen?format=64
