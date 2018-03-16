Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ZEAL Network SE    TIM   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE (TIM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ZEAL Network SE: Conference call invitation - Publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:25pm CET

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Final Results
ZEAL Network SE: Conference call invitation - Publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017

16.03.2018 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference call invitation
Publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017

(London, 16 March 2018) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested analysts and investors to its conference call regarding the publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017 on

Thursday, 22 March 2018, at 09:00 a.m. (GMT), 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49-(0)69 271340800
Code: 21736900#

An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A presentation will be available for download on www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/ prior to the conference call.

A replay of the call will be available until 29 March 2018 at 6:00 p.m. (GMT), please dial:

+49-(0) 1805 2047 088
Code: 520354#

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations
ZEAL Network SE
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3739-7123

Email: [email protected]
www.zeal-network.co.uk


About ZEAL Network SE:
ZEAL is a holding company specialised in the area of online lottery. We offer consumer facing lottery-based games as well as business to business solutions. Our vision is to create a better world of lottery.

ZEAL Network SE is a London based company, founded in Germany in 1999 as Tipp24 AG. In November 2014, the company was renamed ZEAL Network SE. Its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since its incorporation, ZEAL has generated stakes of 3.0 billion euros.

ZEAL holds equity interests in businesses running under the following brands: Lottovate offers digital services to licensed lottery operators around the world (www.lottovate.com). Lotto Network enables private business partners to host their own branded lotto product (www.lottonetwork.com). Ventura24 is a lottery ticket broker in Spain (www.ventura24.es). Tipp24 offers consumer facing lottery betting products (www.tipp24.com).


16.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
5th Floor One New Change
EC4M 9AF London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665155  16.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEAL NETWORK SE
03:40pZEAL NETWORK SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03:30pZEAL NETWORK SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03:25pZEAL NETWORK SE : Conference call invitation - Publication of the annual report ..
EQ
02/26PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS : ZEAL Group exceeds guidance in 2017
EQ
02/26PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS : ZEAL Group exceeds guidance in 2017
PU
02/26PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED RESULTS : ZEAL Group exceeds guidance in 2017
EQ
01/17ZEAL NETWORK : Group reduces risk exposure by 20million over two years
PU
01/17ZEAL NETWORK : Group reduces risk exposure by EUR20million over two years
EQ
01/17ZEAL NETWORK : Group reduces risk exposure by EUR20million over two years
PU
2017ZEAL NETWORK SE : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 155 M
EBIT 2018 39,0 M
Net income 2018 26,0 M
Finance 2018 123 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 8,97
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 233 M
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | TIM | GB00BHD66J44 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Susan Standiford Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE26.69%294
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.7.60%58 267
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.49%46 508
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED15.22%38 509
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL6.89%20 262
WYNN MACAU LTD21.25%19 051
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.