ZEAL NETWORK SE
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/16/2018 | 03:30pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2018 / 15:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 English: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
5th Floor One New Change
EC4M 9AF London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665179  16.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
