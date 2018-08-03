Log in
ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC.
Zecotek Photonics : Hosts Grand Opening of Crystal Production Facility

08/03/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

For Immediate Release: August 3, 2018

Zecotek Announces Grand Opening of LFS Crystal Production Facility in China

Vancouver, August 3, 2018 - Zecotek Photonics Inc. ('Zecotek' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: ZMS, Frankfurt: W1I, OTCPK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its LFS Crystal Production Facility in Shanghai, China. A number of local dignitaries and key Chinese and European OEM customers were on hand to meet senior executives and the senior technical team to celebrate the occasion.

'I am very pleased to welcome our honored guests to the grand opening of Zecotek's LFS Crystal Production Facility here in Shanghai, China,' said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. 'Having our own state-of-the-art production facility has given us full control of our product as we are now able to deliver high quality products at competitive costs. We have had a successful launch and we expect to reach full capacity with existing ovens very soon.'

The ISO certified LFS Crystal Production Facility has sufficient capacity to meet the delivery schedule of our Tier 1 clients and will be expanded to meet growing demand in late 2018 and early 2019.

Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals are grown using the Czochralski method with internal modifications. This proprietary growing method produces very large-diameter boules with uniform properties and without cracking (a problem with many competing scintillation materials). This highly efficient method produces a great number of high quality elements from each boule. Larger, higher quality boules, produce more single elements resulting in greater output and lower unit costs.

Cutting, polishing and array assembly will also be done at the production facility in Shanghai. Zecotek has a proprietary automated manufacturing process that uses robotics to assemble the LFS crystal arrays. The automated process will translate into faster manufacturing of arrays, and improve the performance of the arrays with repeatable uniformity and much greater accuracy.

Zecotek's LFS series of scintillation crystals are protected in China and jurisdictions around globe by a worldwide patent (including US patent No. 7,132,060). The crystals cover a wide range of emission wavelengths which can be tailored to match the spectral sensitivity of various photo detectors including Zecotek's own solid-state MAPD/T photo detector arrays.

Zecotek is focused on of becoming a leading supplier of scintillation crystals and other the key photonic components in China and around the world.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX-V: ZMS; Frankfurt: W1I; OTCPK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors.  Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Technology Co. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea).  For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.

For Additional Information Please Contact:

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Michael Minder

T: (604) 783-8291

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. If you would like to receive news from Zecotek in the future please visit the corporate website at www.zecotek.com

Disclaimer

Zecotek Photonics Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 12:20:05 UTC
