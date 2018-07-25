Zemaitijos Pienas : Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2018

Zemaitijos Pienas

Notification on material event

Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2018

Unaudited consolidated sales revenue of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2018 amounts to EUR 84,7 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2017 the sales revenue increased by 7,6 %.

The preliminary consolidated non-audited result of the group of AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' for 6 month period of the year 2018 reached EUR 3,98 million of net profit.

