Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Zemaitijos Pienas    ZMP1L   LT0000121865

ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS (ZMP1L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zemaitijos Pienas : Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event

Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2018

Unaudited consolidated sales revenue of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2018 amounts to EUR 84,7 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2017 the sales revenue increased by 7,6 %.
The preliminary consolidated non-audited result of the group of AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' for 6 month period of the year 2018 reached EUR 3,98 million of net profit.

Lawyer
Gintaras Keliauskas
Tel. + 370 444 22208

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS
03:39pZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first..
PU
03:24pZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding the Appointment of the Member of the Board
PU
07:43aZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding completion of purchase of Žemaitijos pienas, ..
PU
07/18ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding the approval of a peaceful settlement agreement an..
PU
07/10ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Concluded Transactions on Securities
PU
07/04ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Concerning the approval of a conciliation and termination of..
PU
06/28ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding acquisition (purchasing) of AB “Žemaiti..
PU
06/26ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : Regarding Completion of Purchase of Žemaitijos Pienas, ..
PU
06/13ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS : REGARDING THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION CONCLUDED WITH T..
PU
More news
Chart ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS
Duration : Period :
Zemaitijos Pienas Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robertas Pazemeckas General Director
Kestutis Treciokas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romusas Jarulaitis Chairman
Ader Hugo Member-Supervisory Board
Kulvinskas Aristydas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS0.57%0
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP-14.29%25 075
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED9.70%12 737
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%10 602
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%10 344
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 583
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.