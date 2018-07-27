Zemaitijos Pienas : On the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court

Zemaitijos Pienas

Notification on material event

On the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court

On 27 July, 2018, Vilnius Regional Administrative Court heard the administrative case under the claim of AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' regarding the decision of the Supervisory Authority of Lithuanian Bank of 28 February 2018 under which the company was allocated economic sanction of 158 000 EUR, and the claim was partially satisfied - the fine to the company was reduced to 138 000 EUR.

AB 'Žemaitijos Pienas' plans to appeal against this decision to the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania in the manner prescribed by legal acts.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Lawyer

+ 370 444 22208