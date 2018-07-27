Log in
Zemaitijos Pienas : On the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court

07/27/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

Zemaitijos Pienas
Notification on material event

On the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court

On 27 July, 2018, Vilnius Regional Administrative Court heard the administrative case under the claim of AB 'Žemaitijos pienas' regarding the decision of the Supervisory Authority of Lithuanian Bank of 28 February 2018 under which the company was allocated economic sanction of 158 000 EUR, and the claim was partially satisfied - the fine to the company was reduced to 138 000 EUR.
AB 'Žemaitijos Pienas' plans to appeal against this decision to the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania in the manner prescribed by legal acts.

Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208

Disclaimer

Žemaitijos pienas AB published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 18:11:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robertas Pazemeckas General Director
Kestutis Treciokas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Romusas Jarulaitis Chairman
Ader Hugo Member-Supervisory Board
Kulvinskas Aristydas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS0.57%0
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP-14.45%24 101
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED6.68%12 324
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%10 702
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.0.92%10 386
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 501
