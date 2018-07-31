Log in
Zendesk Inc

ZENDESK INC (ZEN)
  Report  
News 
News

Zendesk Inc : Zendesk, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-99C4865BE4DB9.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 571 M
EBIT 2018 2,99 M
Net income 2018 -124 M
Finance 2018 323 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,5x
EV / Sales 2019 8,05x
Capitalization 6 315 M
Chart ZENDESK INC
Duration : Period :
Zendesk Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikkel Asger Svane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tom Keiser Chief Operating Officer
Elena Gomez Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dana Stalder Independent Directors
Caryn Marooney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENDESK INC64.13%6 315
ADOBE SYSTEMS38.28%128 257
ELECTRONIC ARTS20.13%43 437
AUTODESK21.15%29 834
WORKDAY21.81%29 033
SQUARE INC89.27%28 846
