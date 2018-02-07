Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.    601899   CNE100000B24

ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD. (601899)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Zijin Mining : (H Share)Announcement in relation to the Production and Operation Plan of the Company for Year 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 10:45am CET

Announcement in relation to the Production and Operation Plan of the Company for Year 2018

"The resolution in relation to the Production and Operation Plan of the Company for Year 2018" of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") was considered and approved at the second extraordinary meeting in 2018 of the sixth term of the board of directors (the "Board") convened on 7 February 2018.

Major contents are as follows:

The Board agreed that the planned production volumes of major mineral products of the Company for year 2018 are: 37 tonnes of mine-produced gold, 244,000 tonnes of mine-produced copper, 311,700 tonnes of mine-produced lead and zinc (including 274,100 tonnes of mine-produced zinc and 37,600 tonnes of mine-produced lead), 213 tonnes of mine-produced silver and 2.6 million tonnes of iron concentrate. The plan was made in light of the current economic condition, market situation and the existing conditions of the Company. The Board may revise the plan from time to time in accordance with the prevailing circumstances.

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis.

The announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

Investors and shareholders are advised by the board of directors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Fujian, the PRC, 7 February 2018

*The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:44:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LT
10:45a ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to the Production and Operation..
01/23 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to Commencement of Currency Ris..
01/23 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to Changes in Accounting Polici..
01/23 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement on Estimated Increase in Operating Results ..
01/17 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Notice of Board Meeting
01/09 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to Progress at the Kamoa-Kakula..
01/03 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to Disposal of Stock Investment
2017 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Announcement in relation to Receiving the Qualification ..
2017 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Connected Transaction Announcement
2017 ZIJIN MINING : (H Share)Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securiti..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/03 IVANHOE MINES : Time For Panic?
2017 Top 5 Mining Stocks To Watch In 2018
2017 The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners
2017 A Glencore Restart Will Not Stop Zinc From Moving Higher
2017 RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Revisiting The Rainy River Chook Raffle
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 85 993 M
EBIT 2017 6 799 M
Net income 2017 3 609 M
Debt 2017 34 316 M
Yield 2017 1,53%
P/E ratio 2017 33,52
P/E ratio 2018 24,59
EV / Sales 2017 1,68x
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LT
Duration : Period :
Zijin Mining Group Co., Lt Technical Analysis Chart | 601899 | CNE100000B24 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,12  CNY
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fu Sheng Lan Vice Chairman, President & Executive Director
Shui Qing Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing He Chen Chairman
Qi Xue Fang Executive Director, Chief Engineer & VP
Lai Chang Zou Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.15.47%17 578
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-11.95%13 266
GOLDCORP INC.0.68%11 351
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-12.85%8 485
EVOLUTION MINING LTD6.79%3 769
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-5.57%3 452
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.