Zijin Mining : (H Share)Announcement in relation to the Production and Operation Plan of the Company for Year 2018

Announcement in relation to the Production and Operation Plan of the Company for Year 2018

"The resolution in relation to the Production and Operation Plan of the Company for Year 2018" of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") was considered and approved at the second extraordinary meeting in 2018 of the sixth term of the board of directors (the "Board") convened on 7 February 2018.

Major contents are as follows:

The Board agreed that the planned production volumes of major mineral products of the Company for year 2018 are: 37 tonnes of mine-produced gold, 244,000 tonnes of mine-produced copper, 311,700 tonnes of mine-produced lead and zinc (including 274,100 tonnes of mine-produced zinc and 37,600 tonnes of mine-produced lead), 213 tonnes of mine-produced silver and 2.6 million tonnes of iron concentrate. The plan was made in light of the current economic condition, market situation and the existing conditions of the Company. The Board may revise the plan from time to time in accordance with the prevailing circumstances.

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis.

The announcement is written in both Chinese and English. In the case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail over its English version.

Investors and shareholders are advised by the board of directors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Fujian, the PRC, 7 February 2018

*The Company's English name is for identification purpose only