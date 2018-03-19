Log in
ZILLOW GROUP INC (ZG)
News

Trulia : Unveils New Mission To Help Buyers And Renters Discover Homes And Neighborhoods They'll Love

03/19/2018

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulia®, a home and neighborhood site for homebuyers and renters, today launched a new product feature, What Locals Say, and a national advertising campaign inspired by Trulia's new mission: "Build a more neighborly world by helping you discover a place you'll love to live."

Trulia’s national ad campaign, “Insiders,” illustrates how the brand delivers on its new mission. The campaign personifies Trulia through colorful, authentic, and entertaining neighborhood insiders who take viewers on a neighborhood tour of the world beyond driveways and mailboxes.

Trulia's mission aims to solve an unmet need for rich neighborhood insights -- everything from a home's proximity to nearby parks and restaurants to getting a feel for the surrounding community. Through extensive consumer research conducted in 2017, Trulia found that 85% of homebuyers who plan to buy within 18 months say that the neighborhood is equally or more important than the house. In fact, 76% of those same buyers said one of their drivers for moving was a neighborhood- or life stage-related reason, such as wanting a different lifestyle because of a baby or marriage, a shorter commute, or finding the right school for their children.

"More than 10 years ago, Trulia revolutionized the way people found homes by making real estate listings searchable online. Fast forward to 2018, house hunters now expect to see listings on the Internet," said Tim Correia, senior vice president and general manager of Trulia. "We understand that neighborhoods matter. Our new mission will guide Trulia to deliver even more innovative products to help buyers and renters discover and understand what it's really like to live in a home and neighborhood before they move in, much like a trusted friend or neighbor."

Delivering Neighborhood Insights Straight From Locals
What Locals Say provides house hunters with neighborhood insights straight from locals. This new feature is now available on Trulia's for-sale and rental listings to help shed light on information that is not easily found elsewhere.

At launch, What Locals Say already features more than seven million answered polls and written reviews by locals to give an authentic picture of what it's like to live in a neighborhood. While reviews highlight what locals love about their neighborhood, the polls reveal whether most locals talk to their neighbors, see people walking their dogs around the block, decorate their homes for the holidays, can find easy parking, take care of their yards, and more. On average, locals are submitting about 100,000 poll responses and reviews a day, which will only continue to expand the feature's reach to more neighborhoods across the country.  

New Ads Show How Trulia Brings A Neighborhood To Life
Trulia's national ad campaign, "Insiders," illustrates how the brand delivers on its new mission. The campaign personifies Trulia through colorful, authentic, and entertaining neighborhood insiders -- Paperboy Pete and Dog Walker Dana -- who take viewers on a neighborhood tour of the world beyond driveways and mailboxes. The ads showcase Trulia's 34 different map overlays that offer details on commute, reported crime, schools, and nearby businesses, and the new What Locals Say feature. In addition to the two ads (0:15 and 0:30 second formats) running across cable networks, the campaign also includes an additional spot built for digital video, as well as 0:06 second pre-roll videos.

"We met with people across the country as part of our research, and one truth rang clear: when people search for a home, they are also searching for a neighborhood that suits their lifestyle," said Alissa Reiter, vice president of marketing at Trulia. "We want people to know Trulia as the trusted partner that will help them really understand a neighborhood's community and culture."

Trulia's brand strategy and creative were developed in partnership with its agency of record, Venables Bell & Partners, a relationship that began last year. The ads were directed by Speck and Gordon with production company, Furlined. Trulia's new TV ads can be found on its YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/trulia.  

For more information, visit www.trulia.com/blog/tech/what-locals-say.

About Trulia
Trulia's mission is to build a more neighborly world by helping you discover a place you'll love to live. Homebuyers and renters use Trulia's website and suite of mobile apps to get a deeper understanding of homes and neighborhoods across the U.S. through personalized recommendations, insights sourced straight from locals, and 34 different map overlays that offer details on commute, reported crime, schools, nearby businesses, and more. Founded in 2005, Trulia is based in San Francisco, and owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG). Trulia is a registered trademark of Trulia, LLC.

For further information:
Daisy Kong
[email protected] 
415.400.7391

 

Trulia's What Locals Say feature provides house hunters with neighborhood insights straight from locals. While reviews highlight what locals love about their neighborhood, the polls reveal whether most locals talk to their neighbors, see people walking their dogs around the block, decorate their homes for the holidays, can find easy parking, take care of their yards, and more.

Trulia Logo (PRNewsFoto/Trulia)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulia-unveils-new-mission-to-help-buyers-and-renters-discover-homes-and-neighborhoods-theyll-love-300615630.html

SOURCE Trulia


© PRNewswire 2018
