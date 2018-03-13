Zillow Group Inc : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Zillow Achieved Record Revenue for the Quarter and Full Year 2017

Stock Monitor: Autohome Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Zillow's revenue surged 24% to a record $282.3 million from $227.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $282.0 million.

During Q4 2017, Zillow's Marketplace revenue advanced 26% to $265.6 million from $210.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Premier Agent® revenue rose 21% to $199.5 million in the reported quarter versus $164.3 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

For Q4 2017, Zillow's Mortgages revenue increased 12% to $18.5 million from $16.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Other Real Estate revenue soared 60% to $47.6 million from $29.8 million in Q4 2016.

Zillow's Display revenue fell 1% to $16.7 million in Q4 2017 from $17.0 million in Q4 2016, consistent with the Company's strategy to deemphasize display advertising in the user experience and instead focus on growth in marketplace revenue.

For Q4 2017, Zillow's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $70.9 million, or 25% of revenue, reflecting an increase from adjusted EBITDA of $54.7 million in Q4 2016, or 24% of revenue.

Zillow reported GAAP net loss of $77.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q4 2017, which includes the impact of a $174.0 million non-cash impairment charge recorded in connection with Trulia's trade names and trademarks indefinite-lived intangible asset compared to GAAP net loss of $23.5 million in Q4 2016.

On an adjusted basis, Zillow recorded earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up 36% compared to adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share in Q4 2016.

For full year (FY) 2017, Zillow's revenue increased 27% to a record $1.08 billion compared to $846.6 million in FY16.

For FY17, Zillow reported GAAP net loss of $94.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, which includes the impact of the $174.0 million non-cash impairment charge, compared to GAAP net loss of $220.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in FY16, which includes the impact of a $130.0 million litigation settlement.

Zillow reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share for FY17 compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.50 per share in FY16.

Operating and Business Highlights

During Q4 2017, Zillow had more than 151 million average monthly unique users visiting the Company's Group brands' mobile apps and websites, reflecting an increase of 8% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, visits to Zillow's mobile apps and websites Zillow®, Trulia®, StreetEasy® (included as of March 2017) and RealEstate.com (included as of June 2017) increased 21% y-o-y to more than 1.4 billion. The Company's Premier Agent® revenue per visit increased 1% to $0.139 from $0.138 in the year ago same period.

During Q4 2017, the number of Premier Agent® advertisers, including brokerages and other teams, spending more than $5,000 per month grew by 70% y-o-y and increased 64% on a total dollar basis. The Company's total sales to Premier Agent® advertisers who have been customers for more than one year increased 41% on a y-o-y basis. Zillow' sales to existing Premier Agent® advertisers accounted for 63% of total bookings during Q4 2017.

Outlook

For first quarter 2018, Zillow is forecasting revenue in the range of $291 million to $296 million. The Company is estimating net loss between negative $18.3 million and negative $13.3 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $42 million to $47 million.

For full year 2018, Zillow is projecting revenue in the range of $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion and net income in the band of $38 million to $53 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 12, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Zillow Group's stock rose 3.01%, ending the trading session at $56.78.

Volume traded for the day: 491.92 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 360.11 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month ? up 22.40%; previous three-month period ? up 38.59%; past twelve-month period ? up 62.27%; and year-to-date ? up 39.37%

After yesterday's close, Zillow Group's market cap was at $10.48 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

