News Summary

Zillow Group Inc : Zillow Group, Inc. Class C to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (NASDAQ: ZG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-25BCA061A69BC.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 491 M
EBIT 2018 154 M
Net income 2018 -1,25 M
Finance 2018 552 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 41 607,14
P/E ratio 2019 209,53
EV / Sales 2018 7,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
Capitalization 11 479 M
Chart ZILLOW GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Zillow Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZILLOW GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 56,1 $
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd D. Frink Vice Chairman & President
Richard N. Barton Executive Chairman
Amy C. Bohutinsky Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Rock Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZILLOW GROUP INC42.98%11 304
CBRE GROUP INC14.29%16 817
JONES LANG LASALLE INC13.11%7 663
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC26.51%3 191
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC36.09%3 010
FIRSTSERVICE CORP20.96%2 876
