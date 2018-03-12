Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zimmer Biomet Holdings    ZBH

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS (ZBH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Zimmer Biomet : Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:01pm CET

WARSAW, Ind., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2018.

ZIMMER BIOMET INC. LOGO (PRNewsFoto/Zimmer Holdings, Inc.)

The cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be paid on or about April 30, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2018. Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

ZBH-Fin

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-first-quarter-of-2018-300612035.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
10:01pZIMMER BIOMET : Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter of 2018
PR
03:34pZIMMER BIOMET : Exhibits Product and Service Innovations at AAOS 2018
AQ
03/09ZIMMER BIOMET : Prices Offering of Senior Notes
PR
03/08ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE : ZBH) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/08ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03ZIMMER BIOMET : Senator remains committed to full repeal of harmful tax
AQ
02/28LESSON LEARNED : BCHS students use grant materials to teach middle-schoolers
AQ
02/28ZIMMER BIOMET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/27GLOBAL DIGITAL RADIOLOGY SALES MARKE : New Report Project on Digital Radiology S..
AQ
02/20ZIMMER BIOMET : Sponsors Bike Share Program for Warsaw Community
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Zimmer Biomet prices $750M in debt for refinancing 
03/05Biotech Forum Daily Digest For The Ides Of March 
03/02Zimmer Biomet mulling sale of dental unit - WSJ 
02/28Wright Medical May Be Hobbled Until The Ankle Business Re-Accelerates 
02/24DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 2/20/ : Bh, dm, lgcy, ljpc, mchx, snap, zbh 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.