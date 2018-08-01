Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. – ZN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) resulting from allegations that Zion may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that it had received a subpoena to produce documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which informed Zion of the “existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company.” On this news, Zion’s stock price fell $0.44 per share or 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Zion investors. If you purchased shares of Zion please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1391.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

