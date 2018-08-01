Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.    ZN

ZION OIL & GAS, INC. (ZN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. – ZN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) resulting from allegations that Zion may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that it had received a subpoena to produce documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which informed Zion of the “existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company.” On this news, Zion’s stock price fell $0.44 per share or 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Zion investors. If you purchased shares of Zion please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1391.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
09:41pBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Zion Oil & Gas,..
PR
09:31pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zion Oil ..
BU
02:18aZION OIL & GAS : Operational Update regarding the testing of the Megiddo Jezreel..
PU
07/30ZION OIL & GAS : Faith-based oil company subject of SEC inquiry
AQ
07/30Complimentary Technical Snapshots on WildHorse Resource Development and Three..
AC
07/16Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zion Oil ..
BU
07/13Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
07/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zion Oil & Ga..
BU
07/11ZION OIL & GAS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22ZION OIL & GAS : Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/12ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/12/2018) 
07/12PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (07/12/2018) 
07/11Zion Oil & Gas -17% as SEC sends subpoena, opens investigation 
06/26ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (06/26/2018) 
06/24WEEK 26 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
Chart ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZION OIL & GAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Victor G. Carrillo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin L. Guinn Executive Vice Chairman, President & COO
John M. Brown Executive Chairman
Michael B. Croswell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Oroian Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZION OIL & GAS, INC.43.06%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.48%84 561
EOG RESOURCES19.49%75 194
CNOOC LTD16.93%73 412
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%63 796
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.77%44 418
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.