Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. – ZN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) resulting from allegations that Zion
may have issued materially misleading business information to the
investing public.
On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that it had received a subpoena to
produce documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
which informed Zion of the “existence of a non-public, fact-finding
inquiry into the Company.” On this news, Zion’s stock price fell $0.44
per share or 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Zion investors.
suffered by Zion investors. If you purchased shares of Zion please visit
the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1391.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
